American University Plans to Restructure Its School of Education

Walter Hudson
Nov 13, 2024

A massive plan to restructure the School of Education (SOE) at American University, is facing fierce opposition from students, faculty and staff.  

Faculty and staff at the private university in Washington, D.C. was notified of the forthcoming changes at a school-wide meeting this week and are awaiting additional details from university officials. 

“With a university-wide deficit of over $60 million, one of the first areas the university will likely cut is our education school,” said Dr. Chery Holcomb-McCoy, dean of the SOE, in a note to SOE students earlier this week. Holcomb-McCoy had already announced plans to step down from the deanship in January to assume the role of CEO of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE).  “I’m saddened by this reality and even more disturbed that it’s connected to my departure,” she told students. 

While the future of the school's programs and initiatives remain unclear, there is a potential that the SOE could be relocated within the College of Arts and Sciences. Such a move, Holcomb-McCoy said, would eliminate the autonomy of the school.Dr. Vicky Wilkins, interim provost at American University.Dr. Vicky Wilkins, interim provost at American University.

Dr. Vicky Wilkins, AU’s acting provost could not be reached for comment. Students and faculty, however, have expressed concerns.

“Given the incoming Trump administration’s threats to close the Department of Education, educators nationwide are facing an uncertain future,” said Gabriela Rupp, a junior who is majoring in Secondary Education and Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies. “Now is the time for AU to fund and empower the students and faculty in the School of Education, yet this move does the opposite. I hope that American University will listen to the SOE community and reverse these plans in order to maintain the independent status of the School of Education.”

Dr. Antonio L. Ellis, a senior professorial lecturer and director of the Institute on Education Equity and Justice (SIEEJ) at AU said that a school restructure could ultimately compromise the quality of training for teachers, administrators, and education policymakers.

“Schools of education provide comprehensive, research-based education that equips graduates with essential pedagogical skills and leadership strategies,” said Ellis. “If restructuring leads to fewer resources, reduced faculty, or a streamlined curriculum, the depth and rigor of the training might suffer, ultimately impacting the effectiveness of future educators and school leaders.”

Ellis said that he is equally concerned about the future of the Summer Institute on Education Equity and Justice which AU’s School of Education has hosted on its campus since 2019. 

“This institute has attracted more than 10,000 educators from across the country,” said Ellis.  “Restructuring the School of Education could potentially discontinue the institute, which my team has worked incredibly hard to establish.”


