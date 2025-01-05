Higher Education Faced Mounting Enrollment and Security Challenges in 2024





A new report from United Educators reveals that enrollment concerns reclaimed the top spot as the most pressing risk facing colleges and universities in 2024, with 71% of institutions identifying it as a major challenge. This represents an increase from 67% in the previous year.

The annual Top Risks Survey, which gathered responses from 194 colleges and universities between August and December 2024, showed a significant shift in institutional priorities. While data security—last year's leading concern—dropped to second place, seeing the biggest decline from 73% to 56% of respondents, other emerging challenges gained prominence.

Regulatory and legal compliance saw the most dramatic rise, jumping eight percentage points to become the fifth-highest concern. This surge likely reflects increased scrutiny from federal and state governments over higher education practices and policies.

The report also highlighted new additions to the top risks list, including public safety (9th place) and a three-way tie for 10th place between general premises safety, Title IX compliance, and political and societal pressures. These changes reflect growing concerns about campus security and the increasingly complex political environment surrounding higher education.

Research universities showed distinct risk patterns compared to other institutions, placing greater emphasis on data security, athletics, and academic research while expressing less concern about enrollment and facilities maintenance.

Among emerging risks, adversarial regulation and political climate instability ranked as the most significant challenges, scoring 4.6 and 4.3 out of 7 respectively. Artificial Intelligence emerged as a particularly divisive issue, with institutions split between viewing it as either a major risk or simply another technological tool to manage.

The survey results suggest a higher education sector grappling with multiple challenges, from traditional concerns about student recruitment and retention to newer threats involving cybersecurity and political pressures. As institutions work to address these challenges, many are implementing comprehensive strategies ranging from enhanced security measures to improved student support services.