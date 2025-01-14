Elms College Launches Full-Tuition Program for Massachusetts Families Earning Under $85,000





Elms College, a Catholic liberal arts institution in Western Massachusetts, has announced an ambitious new financial aid initiative that will cover full tuition for eligible state residents from lower and middle-income families.

The program, dubbed "The Elms Promise," will eliminate tuition costs for Massachusetts students whose families earn less than $85,000 annually. The initiative combines federal and state grants with institutional scholarships to make a four-year college education more accessible.

"Elms College was founded to empower those students least likely to afford a top-rate college education," said College President Dr. Harry Dumay. "The Elms Promise helps to fulfill that commitment by eliminating financial barriers for eligible families."

To qualify, incoming freshmen must maintain a minimum 3.5 high school GPA and complete their FAFSA and college application by May 1, 2025, for enrollment in Fall 2025. While the program covers full tuition, students who choose to live on campus will need to cover room and board expenses separately.

The initiative builds on Elms College's Catholic social justice mission and aims to expand educational opportunities in Western Massachusetts. Students must be Massachusetts residents and will need to maintain good academic standing for annual renewal.

Founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph, Elms College enrolls approximately 1,000 students and offers over 30 undergraduate majors. The institution has a history of serving first-generation college students and emphasizes small class sizes and personalized attention.

College officials said that The Elms Promise represents a significant investment in making higher education more affordable in Western Massachusetts, where many families have been impacted by rising college costs. Similar programs have been launched at other institutions nationwide as colleges seek to address growing concerns about student debt and educational access