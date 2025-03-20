Charitable Giving to U.S. Higher Education Institutions Rises 3% Despite Economic Challenges

Charitable contributions to American colleges and universities increased by 3 percent in the 2023-2024 academic fiscal year when adjusted for inflation, according to a report released Thursday by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).

The annual CASE Insights on Voluntary Support of Education (VSE) survey reveals that higher education institutions received a total of $61.50 billion in charitable donations, demonstrating continued donor confidence despite economic fluctuations and increased scrutiny of higher education.

Alumni giving saw the most significant increase among donor categories, rising 7.5 percent from the previous year. Foundation giving led the growth with a 13.3 percent increase, while contributions from donor-advised funds grew by 12.1 percent. However, corporate donations decreased by 7.3 percent.

“At a time when higher education faces financial and political scrutiny, this sustained giving is a powerful vote of confidence,” said Sue Cunningham, President and CEO of CASE.

The survey, which has tracked philanthropic support for U.S. higher education for 67 years, shows that nearly half of all endowed gifts were designated for student financial aid. When combined with gifts restricted to academic divisions and faculty and staff positions, these priorities represented 87.2 percent of total endowment contributions.

Research continues to be a priority for donors, with 43.6 percent of gifts restricted for current operations directed toward this purpose.

The findings reveal that philanthropy remains stable as a percentage of institutional budgets, with charitable gifts representing 10.2 percent of total educational and general expenditures in 2024, compared to 10.5 percent a decade ago.

The results varied across institutions, with 59.4 percent of the 675 reporting institutions seeing an increase in funds received, while 40.6 percent experienced a decline.

Capital-purpose gifts, which include endowments, property, buildings, and equipment, increased by 11.7 percent. Gifts specifically directed to endowments rose by 10.4 percent, while gifts for property, buildings, and equipment increased by 12.9 percent.

The survey highlights a significant shift in giving patterns over the past three decades. Thirty years ago, alumni provided 27.6 percent of all giving to colleges and universities. Since 2007, foundations have contributed the largest share, with 42.5 percent of foundation support now coming from personal and family foundations, many established by alumni.

The consistent donor support comes at a crucial time for higher education institutions facing rising costs and public questioning of educational value.

“The generosity of supporters of American higher education will shape a more promising future for us all,” Cunningham said.