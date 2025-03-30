Columbia's Interim President Exits Following Policy Concessions to Trump Administration

Columbia University announced Friday that Dr. Katrina Armstrong is stepping down as interim president, just one week after the institution unveiled sweeping policy changes that appeared to align with Trump administration demands tied to federal funding.

Armstrong, who took leadership of the Ivy League university last August following the resignation of former president Dr. Minouche Shafik, will return to her previous role leading Columbia's Irving Medical Center. Claire Shipman, co-chair of the board of trustees, a Columbia graduate and a television journalist, has been appointed acting president until a permanent replacement is found.

"Dr. Armstrong accepted the role of interim president at a time of great uncertainty for the University and worked tirelessly to promote the interests of our community," said David J. Greenwald, chair of the board of trustees, in a statement.

In her own statement to the university community, Armstrong wrote: "Over the last few months, I appreciate having had the opportunity to play a small part in navigating this vast enterprise through some of the most difficult moments in its history."

Armstrong's departure comes at a critical juncture for the university, which recently announced significant policy changes after the Trump administration revoked approximately $400 million in federal research funding. The administration's actions were tied to concerns about how the university handled campus protests related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The new policies include:

Restrictions on demonstrations inside and near academic buildings

Enhanced sanctions for student groups violating university policies

Expanded powers for campus police regarding arrests

Greater authority for the provost in disciplinary procedures

An immediate review of the university's Middle East curriculum

Three federal agencies—the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Education, and the General Services Administration—characterized these changes as a "positive first step" toward potentially restoring federal funding.

Armstrong met with faculty over the weekend to urge support for the policy changes, revealing that six federal agencies are investigating the university and could withdraw support, which she described as "potentially devastating to our students in particular."

These meetings reportedly faced resistance from faculty members concerned about academic freedom. This tension has extended beyond campus, with labor unions representing professors and educators filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the funding cuts. The lawsuit alleges that the administration is using financial pressure to restrict speech on campus and compromise the university's academic independence.

Columbia became the epicenter of nationwide demonstrations last academic year, with pro-Palestinian protests, encampments, counterprotests, building takeovers, and numerous arrests disrupting campus life and leading to scaled-back graduation ceremonies.

The university was the first to have its federal funding cut as part of President Donald Trump's threats against colleges accused of tolerating antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas conflict that began in October 2023. Columbia has repeatedly stated it will not tolerate antisemitism.

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Michigan), chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, issued a warning to the incoming acting president: "We will be watching." Walberg's committee has requested detailed student disciplinary records from the university, reflecting ongoing congressional scrutiny.

The leadership change comes with less than two months remaining in the academic year, leaving many questions about how the new policies will be implemented as students return to campus amid renewed tensions in Gaza.