Villanova and Rosemont Announce Merger, Smaller Catholic Institution to Be Absorbed by 2028

In what officials describe as a response to "the changing higher education landscape," Rosemont College and Villanova University have announced a merger agreement that will eventually see the smaller Catholic institution absorbed into its larger neighbor on Philadelphia's Main Line.

The merger, which begins its first phase in 2027, will ultimately transform Rosemont College into "Villanova University, Rosemont Campus" by 2028. During the multi-year transition period, Rosemont will continue operating independently, allowing current students the opportunity to graduate with Rosemont College degrees.

"We are committed to securing the best possible options for our students, faculty and staff and believe this merger with Villanova offers the best opportunity to ensure that the Rosemont College history and legacy endures," said Rosemont College President Jim Cawley in the announcement.

The agreement comes amid ongoing consolidation in higher education, particularly among smaller private institutions facing enrollment and financial pressures. Rosemont College, founded in 1921 by the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, has maintained its identity as a small Catholic liberal arts institution with approximately 1,000 students.

According to the announcement, Rosemont students who have not completed their degrees by 2028 will have "multiple options," including transferring to Villanova's College of Professional Studies. The announcement did not specify what will happen to Rosemont's faculty and staff positions after the transition.

Maria Feeley, chair of Rosemont's Board of Trustees, characterized the merger as "a true partnership" while acknowledging the realities driving the decision.

"The leaders of both boards have worked to create a true partnership that recognizes the changing higher education landscape while ensuring a smooth transition for Rosemont students, faculty, staff and alumni," Feeley said.

Villanova University President Rev. Peter M. Donohue noted the institutions' "shared commitment to advancing Catholic higher education" and their "close physical proximity and deep alumni connections" as factors making the merger a "unique and powerful opportunity."

The agreement stipulates that the Rosemont campus will honor the legacy of its founders, the Society of the Holy Child Jesus. The campus chapel will be preserved, and an endowed scholarship will be established supporting the mission of the founding religious order.

Before taking effect, the merger requires approval from The Middle States Commission on Higher Education as well as state and federal regulators.

Villanova, founded in 1842 by the Order of Saint Augustine, currently enrolls more than 10,000 students across six colleges. The university has positioned the merger as an opportunity to "build upon our strengths, invest in critical areas and enhance the Villanova experience for our entire community," according to Donohue's statement.

This merger represents another example of the consolidation trend in higher education, particularly among religious institutions with historical ties and geographic proximity seeking to navigate enrollment challenges and financial sustainability.