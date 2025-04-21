Remembering Pope Francis: College Leaders Reflect on the Legacy of a Transformative Pontiff





The death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday has sent waves of grief through Catholic institutions of higher learning across the nation, as university leaders reflect on the profound impact the first Jesuit pope had on their campuses and missions.

Pope Francis, 88, died just one day after appearing at St. Peter's Square to deliver his Easter blessings to the faithful. The Argentine pontiff, who led the Catholic Church for 12 years, was known for his commitment to social justice, environmental stewardship, and building bridges across religious and cultural divides.

At Fordham University, the Jesuit institution of New York, President Tania Tetlow described how Francis embodied the Jesuit approach to faith and service.

"During his 12-year tenure, Francis embodied the Jesuit way of proceeding as he moved the Church in the direction of its people, loving the Church enough to improve it," Tetlow said. "With his trademark humility, he urged the global Church to become the dream of the Gospels, one in which a justice rooted in love prevails, one that listens to its people. He reminded us that we are 'fratelli tutti'—brothers and sisters all."

Armando Nuñez, chair of Fordham's Board of Trustees, who had the opportunity to meet with Pope Francis in Rome last year alongside Tetlow, called the pope's impact on Jesuit institutions "profound" and recalled the powerful experience of introducing the Argentinian pontiff to the Fordham delegation.

"Although our encounter with Papa Francesco at the Vatican was brief... meeting the Holy Father is something I will remember for the rest of my life," Nuñez reflected.

At Georgetown University, Interim President Dr. Robert M. Groves issued a statement emphasizing Francis's unique contribution to the Church's mission.

"As the first Jesuit and first Latin American pope, Pope Francis brought a unique voice and vision to the Church — one grounded in humility, compassion, and concern for the most vulnerable," Groves wrote. "His pontificate was marked by a powerful commitment to justice, environmental stewardship, and dialogue across differences."

Georgetown has organized prayer services and a special Mass for the campus community to mourn the pontiff's passing and celebrate his legacy.

Patricia McGuire, president of Trinity Washington University, characterized Francis as an "Apostle of Social Justice" who transformed the Church's engagement with contemporary issues.

"From the moment he was elected pope, choosing the unconventional but highly symbolic name Francis, this pope was determined to be a force for change not only in the Catholic Church but throughout the world," said McGuire. "He was a champion for environmental justice with his groundbreaking encyclical Laudato Si spelling out the obligations inherent in the social justice mandate to care for God's creation."

McGuire also noted Francis's advocacy for migrants, openness toward LGBTQ+ individuals, and appointment of women to senior Vatican positions. While acknowledging criticisms from both progressive and conservative voices, she expressed hope that the next pontiff would continue Francis's commitment to social justice and human dignity.

For Catholic educators, Francis's papacy offered both inspiration and practical guidance.

John Cecero, S.J., vice president for mission integration and ministry at Fordham, pointed to three significant ways the pope influenced his institution's approach.

"The pope really gave us the impetus to double down on our employment of Ignatian discernment," promoting listening and dialogue among all community members, Father Cecero explained. He also highlighted the impact of Francis's encyclicals: Fratelli Tutti reinforced the importance of "educating in community" and engaging with neighborhoods beyond campus, while Laudato Si' prompted Fordham to establish a sustainability council.

Dr. Gerald Cattaro, an education professor and executive director of Fordham's Center for Catholic School Leadership and Faith-Based Education, recalled Francis's video address to the 2019 World Congress of Catholic Education hosted at Fordham. The pope "challenged educators to create a more just and humane world through transformative education," emphasizing that "true education must go beyond textbooks; it must touch the heart, engage the hands, and sharpen the mind."

Francis's focus on global poverty also inspired concrete academic initiatives. At Fordham, students in the International Political Economy and Development program established the Pope Francis Global Poverty Index after hearing him address the United Nations in 2015.

Henry Schwalbenberg, who leads the program, described how Francis's emphasis on the dignity and humanity of the poor inspired students to develop the index, which they present annually at the UN on the World Day of the Poor—a observance established by Francis in 2017.

David Gibson, director of Fordham's Center on Religion and Culture and a former Vatican correspondent, observed that the issues Francis emphasized—addressing climate change, welcoming migrants, and fostering dialogue—aligned closely with the missions of Catholic universities.

"In many ways, he was taking the entire Church on an Ignatian retreat," Gibson said, comparing Francis's leadership to the spiritual exercises developed by St. Ignatius of Loyola, founder of the Jesuits. "It was about looking at ourselves, discerning the right way forward, so this global 1.3 billion-member Church has kind of been on this journey together."

As Catholic institutions of higher learning mourn Francis's passing, they also recognize the challenge of carrying forward his legacy. Tetlow of Fordham encouraged the university community to honor the pope by reading his writings and embodying his message.

"Let us answer his call to care for the most vulnerable, to build bridges rather than barriers, and to live our faith with courage, mercy, and love," she said.