Dr. Stephen L. Pruitt Named New President of SACSCOC

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
May 1, 2025

Dr. Stephen L. PruittDr. Stephen L. Pruitt
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) has elected Dr. Stephen L. Pruitt as its next president, the accrediting organization announced today.

Pruitt, who currently serves as president of the Southern Regional Education Board, will replace Dr. Belle S. Wheelan, who is retiring after 20 years leading the accreditation body. He will officially assume the role on August 1, 2025.

"For 130 years, SACSCOC has played a vital role in the quality improvement, accountability, and effectiveness of colleges and universities. This charge is perhaps more vital now than ever before," said SACSCOC Board of Trustees Chair Blaine Hansen.

With more than three decades of experience in education, Pruitt brings extensive leadership credentials to the position. He previously served as commissioner of education for the Kentucky Department of Education and as chief of staff and associate state superintendent for the Georgia Department of Education.

"I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to lead SACSCOC," Pruitt said. "Higher education in all its forms are the engine of our Southern economy."

Pruitt holds degrees from three SACSCOC-accredited institutions: a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from University of North Georgia, a Master of Education from University of West Georgia, and a Doctor of Philosophy in chemistry education from Auburn University.

As president, Pruitt will guide SACSCOC—the second largest institutional accrediting body in the country with nearly 800 member institutions—through what officials describe as "a pivotal time in its history." His leadership will focus on enhancing operational effectiveness and shaping the future of higher education accreditation amid a rapidly changing landscape.


