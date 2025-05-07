Study: Demand for Higher Education Remains Strong Despite Ongoing Barriers

Despite persistent challenges in affordability, accessibility and mental health support, U.S. adults without college degrees continue to place high value on higher education and remain interested in pursuing credentials, according to a comprehensive new study released today.

The 2025 State of Higher Education report, conducted by Gallup and Lumina Foundation, surveyed nearly 14,000 U.S. adults aged 18 to 59 without college degrees, including current students, those who previously stopped out, and adults who never enrolled in postsecondary education.

The study reveals that interest in higher education continues to hold steady, with 57% of unenrolled adults reporting they have considered pursuing a credential or degree within the past two years—nearly matching the record-high 59% reported in 2023.

"The findings confirm that U.S. adults without degrees or credentials still overwhelmingly believe that education beyond high school is valuable and essential for career success," the report noted. Among adults without credentials, 89% believe at least one type of higher education pathway is either "extremely" or "very valuable."

While overall interest remains strong, disparities persist in who is actively considering enrollment. Men without degrees are more likely than women to have considered pursuing higher education (61% vs. 52%), and white adults (52%) are the least likely racial or ethnic group to have considered credentials. Those who previously stopped out (68%) show significantly higher interest than those who never enrolled (38%).

The study identifies mental health concerns and financial barriers as the primary obstacles to completion. Although the percentage of enrolled students considering stopping out decreased from 35% in 2023 to 32% in 2024, those who did consider leaving were about twice as likely to cite mental health or emotional stress as their reason compared to cost concerns.

Among students who identified emotional stress as a factor, the most common sources were anxiety/depression or mental health conditions (74%), loneliness/isolation (60%), and financial matters related to school (59%).

Despite these challenges, current students express high confidence in their educational investment. Between 85% and 92% are at least somewhat confident their degree or credential will teach them relevant job skills, help them secure enjoyable employment, or enable them to earn enough money to live comfortably.

The report also highlights rising interest in associate and bachelor's degrees, with 24% of unenrolled adults considering an associate degree (up from 23% in 2023) and 18% considering a bachelor's degree (up from 17%).

The authors conclude that while significant obstacles remain in higher education access and completion, "the desire for opportunity, self-worth and long-term success continues to drive strong demand for higher education among U.S. adults without a degree or other credentials."

The 2025 State of Higher Education study represents the sixth annual collaboration between Lumina Foundation and Gallup examining attitudes toward postsecondary education among U.S. adults without college degrees.