Arizona Governor Signs Bill Banning Campus Encampments Amid National Protests





In a move that has sparked intense debate across higher education circles, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2880 into law, explicitly prohibiting encampments on university and community college campuses throughout the state.

The new law, which amends Arizona's existing statutes on free expression at higher education institutions, specifically targets temporary shelters—including tents—installed on campuses for overnight stays or "prolonged periods of time." The bill passed through the Arizona House before receiving the governor's signature.

Under the law, university administrators are required to take immediate action when encampments appear, including directing individuals to dismantle shelters, warning of potential criminal trespass charges, and initiating disciplinary proceedings against students who fail to comply. Local law enforcement agencies and campus security are explicitly authorized to remove encampments and individuals who refuse to vacate.

The legislation also establishes financial liability for individuals who establish encampments, making them responsible for all damages caused, including the costs of removing encampments and restoring campus property.

Critics argue the bill represents an overreach that will chill political expression on campuses.

The new restrictions come as universities across the country have grappled with pro-Palestinian encampments and counter-protests related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Since early 2025, demonstrations have spread to dozens of campuses nationwide, with students establishing tent cities and occupation zones to protest university investments and U.S. policy in the Middle East.

The bill specifies that the prohibition applies only to encampments and does not restrict other forms of campus demonstration or expression. However, legal experts question how broadly the term "prolonged period of time" might be interpreted by campus administrators.

The Arizona Board of Regents issued a statement following the bill's signing, indicating they would work closely with university administrations to update their policies and enforcement procedures in accordance with the new law.

Arizona joins several other states, including Florida and Texas, that have recently enacted legislation restricting certain forms of campus protest in response to demonstrations related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.