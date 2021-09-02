Thomas Nelson Community College plans to change its name after historical research revealed its namesake --- a Revolutionary War veteran, Declaration of Independence signer and Virginia governor --- was a slaveholder, reports WAVY-TV 10.

On Wednesday, the college's leaders recommended to the State Board for Community Colleges that TNCC adopt "Virginia Peninsula Community College" as its new name, saying it reflects the area's geography and "and offer[s] a sense of belonging for all students, no matter their background,” according to WAVY-TV.

The State Board for Community Colleges will vote on the name change at its Sept. 22-23 meeting. In the meantime, two other Virginia colleges plan to change their names: John Tyler Community College will become Brightpoint Community College and Lord Fairfax Community College will become Laurel Ridge Community College.







