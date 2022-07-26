College Students Affected By Pandemic May Receive Tuition Assistance at Maricopa Community Colleges

College students affected by the pandemic can receive tuition assistance for specific programs within Maricopa Community Colleges.

The city of Phoenix has allocated $7 million for helping residents recover from the pandemic's economic impacts. This aid will come through the "Route to Relief" program, which will give financial assistance for community college students.

Those eligible can receive up to $5,000 for tuition, $500 for training-related expenses, and a monthly stipend.

Students can get funding beginning July 2022. The program will continue through Dec. 2024.

More than 100 academic programs qualify, including computer technology, behavioral science, education, health sciences, and hospitality.