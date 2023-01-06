Dr. David Doré Appointed Chancellor of Virginia Community College System

Dr. David Doré will become chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), effective Apr. 1.

Doré is currently president of campuses and executive vice chancellor for student experience and workforce development at Pima Community College.

A first-generation college student, Doré has led an extensive career in the community college sector, having been in various roles such as instructor, director, department chair, dean, president, and executive vice chancellor.

“I am honored to be selected to serve this great system, and excited to begin work with the State Board for Community Colleges to implement the forward-thinking vision they have set in alignment with Gov. Youngkin and the General Assembly to accelerate the development of a highly-skilled workforce to meet the growing needs of business and industry in Virginia,” said Doré. “This is both a challenging and exciting time for higher education, and I am looking forward to working with the dedicated and innovative faculty, staff, and administrators of the 23 colleges to serve our learners and collaborate across the rich ecosystem of the Commonwealth to ensure economic mobility for all Virginians.”



