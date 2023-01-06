Dr. David Doré Appointed Chancellor of Virginia Community College System

Arrman Kyaw
Jan 6, 2023

Dr. David Doré will become chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), effective Apr. 1.Dr. David DoréDr. David Doré

Doré is currently president of campuses and executive vice chancellor for student experience and workforce development at Pima Community College.

A first-generation college student, Doré has led an extensive career in the community college sector, having been in various roles such as instructor, director, department chair, dean, president, and executive vice chancellor.

“I am honored to be selected to serve this great system, and excited to begin work with the State Board for Community Colleges to implement the forward-thinking vision they have set in alignment with Gov. Youngkin and the General Assembly to accelerate the development of a highly-skilled workforce to meet the growing needs of business and industry in Virginia,” said Doré. “This is both a challenging and exciting time for higher education, and I am looking forward to working with the dedicated and innovative faculty, staff, and administrators of the 23 colleges to serve our learners and collaborate across the rich ecosystem of the Commonwealth to ensure economic mobility for all Virginians.”


 

Read Next
Sen. Karen Spilka
Community Colleges
Massachusetts Senate President Calls for Free Community College for State Residents
January 6, 2023
Related Stories
Sen. Karen Spilka
Community Colleges
Massachusetts Senate President Calls for Free Community College for State Residents
5fe3b8b377b9e image
Community Colleges
Community College of Vermont and Hospital Pay Students to Take Classes
Capital University
Community Colleges
Capital University to Offer Up to Full Tuition Scholarships for Transfer Students from Columbus State Community College
Element5 Digital 7 K Agbq Pq Yo Unsplash
Community Colleges
Dual Enrollment, Multiple Benefits
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Faculty Specialist I or II: Professional Specialist, tenure-track
Western Michigan University
Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost
Maricopa Community College
CHAIR AND CLINICAL FACULTY, INTEGRATED MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS
New York University
CHAIR AND CLINICAL FACULTY, MANAGEMENT AND TECHNOLOGY
New York University
VISITING CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR in Travel and Tourism Technology
New York University
CLINICAL ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF Organizational Consulting
New York University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
BEST OF IN THE MARGINS 2022
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More