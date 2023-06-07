The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) has welcomed six historically Black community colleges (HBCC) as new members, all from Alabama. The additions bring the organization’s membership to 53 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The schools include: Bishop State Community College, Drake State Community & Technical College, Gadsden State Community College, Lawson State Community College, Shelton State Community College, and Trenholm State Community College.

“Adding community colleges to our membership is part of an intentional move toward a more inclusive talent strategy," said Dr. Harry L Williams, TMCF's president and CEO. "A four-year degree is one path but not the only path to career success."