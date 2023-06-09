Oregon to Deploy New Community College Funding Model

Arrman Kyaw
Jun 9, 2023

Oregon is changing how $550 million-plus in annual local and state taxpayer funding will be distributed to the state’s 17 community colleges.Ben CannonBen Cannon

This new approach – approved by Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) – is a student-focused distribution model that allocates a portion of money to support Oregon’s community college student success and equity. State taxpayer funds – up to 10% – will be distributed, with a proportion of funding based on enrollment of underserved groups and weighted funding based on completion and success of specified underserved groups.

As it stands, the community colleges funding model distributed funds almost entirely based on student enrollment, which did not incorporate student success components.

“For the first time, we are strategically dedicating a proportion of taxpayer funding to improving student success at Oregon’s 17 community colleges, while continuing the foundational funding that is focused on getting students in the door and supporting the incredible programs these colleges offer,” said Ben Cannon, executive director of the HECC. “This change is good news for students, for colleges, for Oregon’s diverse regions and communities, and for all our partners who are working together to better support thriving futures for Oregonians from underserved populations across the state.”

The new method is expected to take effect in fiscal year 2025.

 

Related Stories
Dr. Harry L. Williams
Community Colleges
Thurgood Marshall College Fund Welcomes Six New Member Colleges
Sen. Brandon Creighton
Community Colleges
Texas Senate Approves Community College Funding Bill
Istockphoto 1217449304 612x612
Community Colleges
Community College Teams Up with For-Profit for Medical Assistant Program
Pictured from the left, OMD CEO, Aneesh Sohoni; Kelly Hallberg, Scientific Director at University of Chicago Inclusive Economy Lab; Veronica Herrero, Chief of Staff and Vice-Chancellor of Institutional Advancement at City Colleges of Chicago; Joanna Trotter Executive Director at JPMorgan Chase; Marianne Bertrand, Professor of Economics at University of Chicago Booth School of Business .
Community Colleges
Chicago's Community Colleges Commit to Equity and Partnerships
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Development
Tarrant County College District
Vice President, Student Services, Diversity & Inclusion
West Valley-Mission Community College District
New York University School of Professional Studies
CLINICAL ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF FINANCIAL PLANNING
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Yale School of Management
Lecturer in Organizational Behavior
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Meet Dr. David K. Wilson, President, Morgan State University — a DOIT certified institution
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More