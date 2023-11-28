Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

CUNY Cares Connect Students with Essential Benefits and Community Resources

Walter Hudson
Nov 28, 2023

The City University of New York (CUNY) has announced the launch of CUNY CARES, a three-year pilot program designed to boost academic success by using an integrated approach to help students access health care, mental health treatment, food and housing assistance. The initiative pays students to conduct outreach to fellow classmates who may qualify for services such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Medicaid – and make sure they sign up. Cuny Cares Students Sq

The program, which is currently at CUNY’s three Bronx colleges – Bronx Community College, Hostos Community College and Lehman College – could potentially bring in millions of dollars in government aid to students who are eligible but not receiving the benefits. In the Bronx, for example, signing up the estimated 7,200 students at the three campuses who are eligible but not enrolled would bring an additional $25.1 million into their household budgets. The program is also designed to help students access health care and mental health counseling through community- and campus-based providers. 

“It is hard to learn and complete a degree when you are worried about paying for food, housing and health care, and CUNY CARES is helping our students secure essential services that will enable them to more easily focus on their academic and life goals,” said CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez. “CUNY’s integrated approach, which leverages our expertise with peer-to-peer student relationships and productive partnerships with local governmental agencies and community-based organizations, aims to build an all-encompassing system of support. We hope that it will become a model not only for other CUNY colleges, but for universities across the country.”

Related Stories
Gov. Maura Healey
Community Colleges
Massachusetts Governor Launches Free Community College Initiative
Malcolm X College
Community Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago Expands One Million Degrees Support Program to Malcolm X College
The 'One Year and Out' City Colleges of Chicago Criminal Justice program is offered through Olive-Harvey College.
Community Colleges
Chicago Residents Offered No-Cost Associate Degree in Criminal Justice
Iowa Lakes Community College,
Community Colleges
Six Community Colleges Receive $150,000 Each to Strengthen Digital Presence
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Vice President of Student Engagement
Mary Baldwin University
Community College of Baltimore County
Prince George's Community College
Early Modern Art (tenured and endowed position at associate or full rank)
University of Michigan - History of Art
Chief Information Officer
FCC
1855 Professorship in Arts and Climate Justice- Open Rank
Residential College in Arts and Humanities
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers