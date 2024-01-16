Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

PCC Aiming to Empower Rural Students for Academic and Career Success

Johnny Jackson
Jan 16, 2024

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) has awarded a $1 million grant to Pitt Community College to help boost college enrollment and completion rates among students in rural areas.

Shown is the Warren Building on the Pitt Community College campus in Winterville, North Carolina, where officials are working to boost college enrollment and completion rates among students in rural areas.Shown is the Warren Building on the Pitt Community College campus in Winterville, North Carolina, where officials are working to boost college enrollment and completion rates among students in rural areas.Pitt Community CollegeED has presented a total of $44.5 million to 22 of the nation’s higher education institutions through its Rural Postsecondary & Economic Development (RPED) Grant Program. PCC was one of eight community colleges to receive an award and one of two in North Carolina, along with McDowell Technical Community College in Marion.

Pitt’s grant provides 100% of the funding the college needed to power an innovative project aimed at transforming the postsecondary landscape for rural students in Pitt County and surrounding areas, according to PCC Grants Management Director Jamie Mitchell.

The effort is expected to reach more than 2,000 rural middle and high school students annually.

Part of the grant funding will help expand a current PCC initiative by adding a third career coach to serve students at two local high schools with grade-specific curriculum information, degree, diploma and certificate details, and pathway progression checklists tailored to meet their unique needs.

PCC President Lawrence Rouse said the college’s RPED program will employ an academic coach to provide academic counseling and connect participants with the wraparound support services they need for success on and off campus.

“Understanding the importance of holistic development, our RPED program focuses on building self-confidence, perseverance, critical thinking skills, and self-responsibility essential for long-term success,” said Rouse.

The Austin Community College District plans to present a formal plan for a free tuition pilot program to its Board of Trustees in February.
Community Colleges
Austin Community College District Proposes Free Tuition for High School Seniors
January 16, 2024
The Austin Community College District plans to present a formal plan for a free tuition pilot program to its Board of Trustees in February.
Community Colleges
Austin Community College District Proposes Free Tuition for High School Seniors
Lakeland Community College
Faculty & Staff Issues
Lakeland Community College Cuts Roughly 10% of Workforce to Avoid Financial Issues
Laura K. Ipsen
Student Issues
Ellucian Foundation to Award Grants to 25 Two-Year Colleges
Salt Lake Community College
Native Americans
Salt Lake Community College Launches Scholarship Program for Tribal Students
The trusted source for all job seekers