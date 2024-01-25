Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Community College District’s New Minimum Wage Nearly Double State’s Floor

Johnny Jackson
Jan 25, 2024

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) has boosted the minimum wage for all its permanent employees to $30.58 per hour, which is nearly twice the state’s minimum wage.

Edith Rangel is one of 250 permanent employees who will benefit from an increase in San Diego Community College District's minimum wage to $30.58. Previously, it was $22.13.Edith Rangel is one of 250 permanent employees who will benefit from an increase in San Diego Community College District's minimum wage to $30.58. Previously, it was $22.13.San Diego Community College DistrictThe district announced that the pay increase, effective Jan. 1, immediately affects about 250 employees in the district, whose four colleges serve some 80,000 students annually. Those employees previously earned less than the new amount.

Officials said the raise ensures that all SDCCD employees are paid a living wage as defined by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Living Wage Calculator. Minimum wages for temporary employees also increased to $22.31 per hour. This translates to a minimum of $63,606 annually for permanent full-time employees and a $46,404 annual minimum for temporary full-time employees.

“We recognize the dignity of every individual in our community and the value of their work,” said SDCCD’s Acting Chancellor Dr. Gregory Smith. “As the costs of housing and living in San Diego have increased significantly in recent years, this investment safeguards against our employees falling into housing insecurity and relying on public services.”

Two working adults raising two children in the San Diego metropolitan area need to make $30.58 per hour to support themselves and their family, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. A single adult with no children must earn $22.31 to support themselves.

“This is a much-appreciated move,” said maintenance worker David Barragan, 32, a single father raising a teenage daughter who has been with the district for 10 years. “I was barely getting by, even working two jobs.”

Maintenance employee Edith Rangel said she feels the same way. She and her husband often found themselves struggling to pay their bills while raising two children, ages 5 and 9. “I’m excited and I’m grateful,” Rangel said. “This will help my family, and this will help me.”

The increase, agreed to in partnership with the district’s labor unions, will cost the SDCCD $1.5 million in the current fiscal year, but the amount decreases in subsequent years as the affected employees in coming years would have moved up on the previous pay scale through step increases anyway. Officials said the cost will be borne by deducting $1.5 million from new revenue coming from the state to community college districts through an annual cost of living allowance.

Suggested for You
The Austin Community College District plans to present a formal plan for a free tuition pilot program to its Board of Trustees in February.
Community Colleges
Austin Community College District Proposes Free Tuition for High School Seniors
Shown is the Warren Building on the Pitt Community College campus in Winterville, North Carolina, where officials are working to boost college enrollment and completion rates among students in rural areas.
Community Colleges
PCC Aiming to Empower Rural Students for Academic and Career Success
Lakeland Community College
Faculty & Staff Issues
Lakeland Community College Cuts Roughly 10% of Workforce to Avoid Financial Issues
Laura K. Ipsen
Student Issues
Ellucian Foundation to Award Grants to 25 Two-Year Colleges
Related Stories
The Austin Community College District plans to present a formal plan for a free tuition pilot program to its Board of Trustees in February.
Community Colleges
Austin Community College District Proposes Free Tuition for High School Seniors
Shown is the Warren Building on the Pitt Community College campus in Winterville, North Carolina, where officials are working to boost college enrollment and completion rates among students in rural areas.
Community Colleges
PCC Aiming to Empower Rural Students for Academic and Career Success
Istockphoto 1356634205 612x612
Community Colleges
Report: Adult Community College Students Make Strides
Cuny Cares Students Sq
Community Colleges
CUNY Cares Connect Students with Essential Benefits and Community Resources
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Virginia Commonwealth University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Manager Employee Job Development
Lone Star College System
Visiting Assistant Professor of Semantics, Department of Linguistics
New York Univ Arts and Science
Associate Vice President, Instruction (De Anza College)
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Wheaton Nursing Professor of Practice in Pharmacology Faculty Job Description
Wheaton College, MA
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers