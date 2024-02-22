Tallahassee Community College Receives Recognition from Achieving the Dream

Tallahassee Community College (TCC) recently received recognition from Achieving the Dream, an organization and network founded to close achievement gaps and accelerate student success nationwide by guiding institutional change, influencing public policy, generating knowledge, and engaging the public.

TCC was recognized during Achieving the Dream’s DREAM 2024 convening, Feb. 19-22, in Orlando, Florida. The college received the Network Legend Award and previously received the Leah Meyer Austin Alumni Award in 2022.

“TCC has been a proud member of the Achieving the Dream network for the last 20 years,” said TCC President Dr. Jim Murdaugh. “To have been recognized in 2022 with their highest distinction, the Leah Meyer Austin Award, was humbling.”

Achieving the Dream President and CEO said Dr. Karen A. Stout said that the college showed “a strong commitment to supporting students, making partnerships in the community, and crafting a culture of care” that resulted in transformational change.

TCC also received the Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction designation in 2022 and was named an Achieving the Dream Leader College in 2009.

Other institutions to receive the Network Legend Award include:

Alamo Colleges District (TX)

Dallas College (TX) Formerly Brookhaven College

Broward College (FL)

Coastal Bend College (TX)

Doña Ana Community College (NM)

Durham Technical Community College (NC)

El Paso Community College (TX)

Houston Community College (TX)

Patrick & Henry Community College (VA)

Santa Fe Community College (NM)

South Texas College (TX)

Tallahassee Community College (FL)

Valencia College (FL)