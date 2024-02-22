Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Tallahassee Community College Receives Recognition from Achieving the Dream

Johnny Jackson
Feb 22, 2024

Tallahassee Community College (TCC) recently received recognition from Achieving the Dream, an organization and network founded to close achievement gaps and accelerate student success nationwide by guiding institutional change, influencing public policy, generating knowledge, and engaging the public.

Dr. Jim MurdaughDr. Jim MurdaughTCC was recognized during Achieving the Dream’s DREAM 2024 convening, Feb. 19-22, in Orlando, Florida. The college received the Network Legend Award and previously received the Leah Meyer Austin Alumni Award in 2022.

“TCC has been a proud member of the Achieving the Dream network for the last 20 years,” said TCC President Dr. Jim Murdaugh. “To have been recognized in 2022 with their highest distinction, the Leah Meyer Austin Award, was humbling.”

Achieving the Dream President and CEO said Dr. Karen A. Stout said that the college showed “a strong commitment to supporting students, making partnerships in the community, and crafting a culture of care” that resulted in transformational change.

TCC also received the Achieving the Dream Leader College of Distinction designation in 2022 and was named an Achieving the Dream Leader College in 2009.

Other institutions to receive the Network Legend Award include:

  • Alamo Colleges District (TX) 
  • Dallas College (TX) Formerly Brookhaven College
  • Broward College (FL) 
  • Coastal Bend College (TX) 
  • Doña Ana Community College (NM) 
  • Durham Technical Community College (NC) 
  • El Paso Community College (TX) 
  • Houston Community College (TX) 
  • Patrick & Henry Community College (VA) 
  • Santa Fe Community College (NM) 
  • South Texas College (TX) 
  • Tallahassee Community College (FL) 
  • Valencia College (FL)
    • Suggested for You
    Atd 1
    Community Colleges
    Achieving the Dream Convening Highlights Student Success
    Amy Galley
    Community Colleges
    Western Wyoming Expands Support for Rural, Working Students
    Dr. Daniel Jean
    Community Colleges
    10th Minority Male Initiative Set to Shape the Future
    Edith Rangel is one of 250 permanent employees who will benefit from an increase in San Diego Community College District's minimum wage to $30.58. Previously, it was $22.13.
    Community Colleges
    Community College District’s New Minimum Wage Nearly Double State’s Floor
    Related Stories
    Atd 1
    Community Colleges
    Achieving the Dream Convening Highlights Student Success
    Amy Galley
    Community Colleges
    Western Wyoming Expands Support for Rural, Working Students
    Dr. Daniel Jean
    Community Colleges
    10th Minority Male Initiative Set to Shape the Future
    Edith Rangel is one of 250 permanent employees who will benefit from an increase in San Diego Community College District's minimum wage to $30.58. Previously, it was $22.13.
    Community Colleges
    Community College District’s New Minimum Wage Nearly Double State’s Floor
    Find A JobPost A Job
    Featured Jobs
    University of Missouri-Kansas City
    Baker College System
    Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
    Cerritos College
    Community College of Baltimore County
    President - Southeast Campus
    Tarrant County College District
    Police Officer 2800009690
    Northern Virginia Community College
    Premium Employers
    The trusted source for all job seekers
    We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
    Read More
    The trusted source for all job seekers