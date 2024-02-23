Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Annual Black, Brown, College Bound Summit Commences March 6

Johnny Jackson
Feb 23, 2024

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard is set to speak during the 17th Annual National Black, Brown and College Bound (BBCB) Summit, according to organizers.

The summit, convening March 6-9 at the Tampa (Florida) Convention Center was founded by Hillsborough Community College and has emerged as one of the most preeminent national voices to address issues facing Black and Latino males enrolling in and completing college.

Dr. Ken AtwaterDr. Ken Atwater“Over the years, BBCB has been a national event for young men of color to come together and discuss the unique issues they face in this country and in their community,” said Hillsborough President Dr. Ken Atwater. “The summit is open to all students allowing a space to network and connect with others who have surpassed the obstacles and become successful. The path to that success beginning with completing a college degree.”

The BBCB Summit has seen more than 5,000 participants since 2006, including students from nearly two dozen different states. It seeks to provide information about successful strategies, explore mentoring programs that enable the success of the young men, and to provide the latest research of the methods higher education institutions can employ to increase access, persistence, and retention and graduation rates.

The summit also includes a series of workshops based on themed tracks. College students and professionals engage in dialogue about critical issues, successful strategies, and solutions.

The annual convening has attracted some of the most prolific national speakers and scholars to address these challenges, according to organizers. For example, this year’s slate of speakers includes Lonnie Rashid Lynn, Jr., also known as the award-winning actor and Hip-Hop artist, Common; Sugar Ray Leonard, a boxing legend, Olympic gold medalist, and Hall of Famer; and Luis Guzmán, film and television actor and producer. For more information and to register for the event, visit bbcbsummit.org.

Suggested for You
Herb English.
Students
A2MEND, University of La Verne Partner to Empower African American Male Scholars
Dr. Jim Murdaugh
Community Colleges
Tallahassee Community College Receives Recognition from Achieving the Dream
Atd 1
Community Colleges
Achieving the Dream Convening Highlights Student Success
Amy Galley
Community Colleges
Western Wyoming Expands Support for Rural, Working Students
Related Stories
Dr. Jim Murdaugh
Community Colleges
Tallahassee Community College Receives Recognition from Achieving the Dream
Atd 1
Community Colleges
Achieving the Dream Convening Highlights Student Success
Amy Galley
Community Colleges
Western Wyoming Expands Support for Rural, Working Students
Dr. Daniel Jean
Community Colleges
10th Minority Male Initiative Set to Shape the Future
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
President - Southeast Campus
Tarrant County College District
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Virginia Commonwealth University
Police Officer 2800009690
Northern Virginia Community College
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Front Desk/Receptionist
San Francisco Bay University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers