Annual Black, Brown, College Bound Summit Commences March 6

Boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard is set to speak during the 17th Annual National Black, Brown and College Bound (BBCB) Summit, according to organizers.

The summit, convening March 6-9 at the Tampa (Florida) Convention Center was founded by Hillsborough Community College and has emerged as one of the most preeminent national voices to address issues facing Black and Latino males enrolling in and completing college.

“Over the years, BBCB has been a national event for young men of color to come together and discuss the unique issues they face in this country and in their community,” said Hillsborough President Dr. Ken Atwater. “The summit is open to all students allowing a space to network and connect with others who have surpassed the obstacles and become successful. The path to that success beginning with completing a college degree.”

The BBCB Summit has seen more than 5,000 participants since 2006, including students from nearly two dozen different states. It seeks to provide information about successful strategies, explore mentoring programs that enable the success of the young men, and to provide the latest research of the methods higher education institutions can employ to increase access, persistence, and retention and graduation rates.

The summit also includes a series of workshops based on themed tracks. College students and professionals engage in dialogue about critical issues, successful strategies, and solutions.

The annual convening has attracted some of the most prolific national speakers and scholars to address these challenges, according to organizers. For example, this year’s slate of speakers includes Lonnie Rashid Lynn, Jr., also known as the award-winning actor and Hip-Hop artist, Common; Sugar Ray Leonard, a boxing legend, Olympic gold medalist, and Hall of Famer; and Luis Guzmán, film and television actor and producer. For more information and to register for the event, visit bbcbsummit.org.