Foundation Awards $116M Grant to LaGuardia Community College

The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation has awarded a grant of $116.2 million to LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City, Queens, to create the Cohen Career Collective, a state-of-the-art workforce training center. The 160,000 square-foot facility will ensure economic mobility for New Yorkers while providing skilled workers for local employers.

"We are profoundly grateful for this incredible gift from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation," said Kenneth Adams, president of LaGuardia Community College. "The Cohen Career Collective will be the largest career and technical training facility of its kind in the region, offering programs to prepare New Yorkers of all ages, backgrounds, and educational levels for good jobs in high-growth sectors of our local economy."

Adams said the goal is to make a positive difference in people's lives.

"I wanted to create a place where students have access to high-quality programs and facilities and can learn the skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world," said Alex Cohen, president of the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation.

Education and training programs at the Cohen Career Collective are expected to lead to associate degrees, industry certifications, and other credentials valued by New York City employers in high-demand sectors, including Healthcare, Construction, Technology, Culinary & Hospitality, Green Jobs, and Film and Television. Comprehensive student support services will also be available, such as career advising, preparation for job interviews, job placement, childcare, and financial literacy training.

The collective will include specialized shops, labs, and classrooms for hands-on instruction and training. It will also have quiet study areas, student meeting rooms, a Career Services Center, computer labs, a lecture hall, storage areas for equipment and materials, restrooms, locker rooms, mechanical rooms, electrical/data closets, and a Student Welcome Center.