Achieving the Dream Network Grows with Eight New Colleges

Johnny Jackson
Apr 11, 2024

Eight community colleges are now members of the Achieving the Dream (ATD) Network, joining more than 300 institutions nationwide as part of the higher education reform network’s 2024 cohort.

The colleges in the 2024 Network cohort include Clovis Community College, California; East Central College, Missouri; Frederick Community College, Maryland; Howard Community College, Maryland; Madera Community College, California; Midland College, Texas; Phoenix College, Arizona; and Waubonsee Community College, Illinois.

Dr. Karen A. StoutDr. Karen A. Stout“These institutions, like all the institutions in the ATD Network, recognize the vital role community colleges play in advancing both the socio-economic mobility of their students as individuals and the overall well-being of entire communities," said ATD President and CEO Dr. Karen A. Stout. "ATD's commitment to equity is the foundation for the significant, transformative shifts that our Network colleges undergo, ultimately benefiting the broader populations they serve.”

The colleges will enter ATD’s Foundations of Transformation core engagement, an intensive three-year program, where they will work with ATD’s expert coaches to build essential capacities for student success, focusing on matters including equity, data, teaching and learning, leadership, community partnerships, and student supports.

The 2024 Network cohort also joins seven other colleges that recently became part of the ATD Network through the Accelerating Equitable Outcomes initiative, which is funded in part by a gift from MacKenzie Scott and focuses this year on transforming students’ experiences and outcomes at rural-serving institutions.

All 15 colleges will attend ATD’s Kickoff Institute, June 12-14 in New Orleans, where they will be introduced to the organization’s Institutional Capacity Framework, designed to help develop a student-centered culture and enhance student success.

