Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Community College Innovation Exemplars Honored at the Community College Futures Assembly

Rose M. Martinez
Rose M. Martinez
May 28, 2024

To be identified as a bellwether among community colleges is no small feat, but that is precisely why the Community College Futures Assembly continues to draw high-performing teams annually to compete for the Bellwether and Legacy Awards. The Bellwether College Consortium issued a call for program submissions last summer, and 38 finalists representing 21 states and 34 community colleges scored highest above their respective competitors to vie for either award.

Hudson County Community College (New Jersey) won the Legacy Award, the consortium’s highest honor. Eligible community colleges were past Bellwether award winners who demonstrated five or more years of evidence-based success, scalability, and replication. Hudson Scholars, an innovative student support model, focuses on retention and improving student outcomes by scaling successful elements of national best-practice models, providing high-touch advisement, financial stipends, and early academic intervention.

Rose M. MartinezRose M. MartinezDr. Jingjing Liu received the Outstanding Dissertation Award for her study, titled Faculty Matter: A Case Study of Rural Community College Faculty Involvement in Vertical Transfer. Dr. Liu is a graduate of William & Mary.

Reading Area Community College (Pennsylvania), St. Louis Community College (Missouri), and Lakeshore Technical College (Wisconsin) were winners of the prestigious Bellwether Award.

Reading Area Community College won in the category of Instructional Programs and Services, which honors programs or activities designed and successfully implemented to foster or support teaching and learning in the community college. The college program session, titled Nurturing Growth in the Teacher Pipeline: A Transformative Success Pathway, detailed a replicable, equitable solution to the critical shortage of early educators. By using Universal Design for Learning and restructuring the pathway into stackable credentials with acceleration options and strong student support, it increased student enrollment and completion.

St. Louis Community College won in the Workforce Development category, which identifies strategic alliances that promote community and economic development. The college program session, Show-Me Synergy: Growing the Healthcare Workforce in St. Louis, shared a multi-year strategic plan that met the ongoing healthcare workforce needs. The success of this program led to an increase in student enrollment and additional resources for the college, strengthening their relationship with clinical partners. “We consider being selected as an award winner a significant accomplishment and national recognition for our innovative approach to developing workforce in the healthcare professions,” shared Jeff Pittman, chancellor of St. Louis Community College.

Lakeshore Technical College won in the Planning, Governance, and Finance category, which recognizes programs or activities that improve efficiency and effectiveness in the community college. Their program session, titled “Hiring, Onboarding Investments are Critical to Success,” recognizes the importance of improving efficiency to bring new talent to their college.

The consortium celebrated its 30th anniversary of the Futures Assembly by honoring Dr. Dale F. Campbell, founder of the consortium and assembly. He was greeted with high praise and deserved accolades from higher education leaders at the event’s award ceremony. Dale’s vision to create a national competition centered on honoring and promoting the replication of successful programs deserving of our attention has stood the test of time. He single-handedly created a platform in 1995 for innovative community colleges when none existed. It was wonderful to honor and thank him for his indelible contributions to higher education.

Dr. Rose M. Martinez serves as director of the Bellwether College Consortium.

The Roueche Center Forum is co-edited by Drs. John E. Roueche and Margaretta B. Mathis of the John E. Roueche Center for Community College Leadership, Department of Educational Leadership, College of Education, Kansas State University.

Suggested for You
Nassau Community College
Community Colleges
Alleged Payment to Lobbyist Latest in Fiscal Concerns for Community College
Joshua Wyner
Community Colleges
The Aspen Institute Names Semifinalists for Aspen Prize
Dimi Katsavaris N3m2h K Nc1j0 Unsplash
Reports & Data
Study: Community College Housing Program Produced Better Life Outcomes
Dr. Leslie Daugherty
Community Colleges
Rural Higher Ed Institutions Team Up to Boost Community Resilience and Economic Mobility for Rural Learners
Related Stories
Nassau Community College
Community Colleges
Alleged Payment to Lobbyist Latest in Fiscal Concerns for Community College
Joshua Wyner
Community Colleges
The Aspen Institute Names Semifinalists for Aspen Prize
Dr. Leslie Daugherty
Community Colleges
Rural Higher Ed Institutions Team Up to Boost Community Resilience and Economic Mobility for Rural Learners
President Dr. David Harrison (left) of Columbus State Community College and President Dr. Matt vandenBerg of Ohio Wesleyan University shake hands after signing a landmark agreement April 18 at Columbus State’s Delaware Campus. The agreement improves affordability and accessibility for qualified Columbus State graduates who want to complete their bachelor’s degrees at Ohio Wesleyan.
Community Colleges
Ohio Wesleyan, Columbus State Collaborate to Improve Student Outcomes
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Communications & Marketing Specialist
Princeton University
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Vice President and General Counsel
St. John's University
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Enterprise Systems Administrator
University of Connecticut
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics