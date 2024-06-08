Rapper Kendrick Lamar Delivers Surprise Speech to Compton College Graduates

Rapper and activist Kendrick Lamar made a surprise visit to Compton College where he delivered the commencement address.

"I wanted to come out here just to tell y'all how much I appreciate y'all. I'm proud of the city of Compton, I'm proud of Compton College, most importantly I'm proud of the graduates out here," Lamar, a native of Compton, told the graduates.

"I know what it takes. You had a lot of hardship, not only in your house, in your communities, but most importantly, in yourself, and that's the toughest thing to overcome. We still growing day by day, brick by brick, making sure we develop, not only in physical form but in the spiritual as well."

Compton College is led by Dr. Keith Curry, who was the recipient of the 2024 Diverse Champions award.



