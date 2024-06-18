Foundation Receives $1M Gift Supporting First Generation Students

The Portland Community College Foundation has received a $1 million gift pledge to launch the college’s First-Year Experience initiative, benefitting historically underserved students.

The gift was made by Tenfold Senior Living founder and principal Brigid Flanigan. It provides $200,000 annually over five years for the initiative based on wrap-around support (coaching, mentoring, and scholarships) through the Future Connect Scholarship Program. It offers first-generation college students a connection to a coach, regular contact for career guidance, and support navigating college resources and targeted curriculum in college success.

“I deeply believe in Future Connect, and I am proud to expand my support with this gift, which will continue to connect students to coaches,” said Flanigan.

The college is in the final year of a five-year Title III federal grant, which helps colleges to expand their capacity to serve students with limited incomes. Flanigan’s gift, put with Title III funds, is expected to help support first-year support initiative for incoming students starting this fall with roughly 1,500 first-generation high school students and increasing in years to follow.