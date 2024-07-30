Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Western Iowa Tech Settles Human Trafficking Lawsuits

Johnny Jackson
Jul 30, 2024

Western Iowa Tech Community College has agreed to settle two years-long federal lawsuits alleging the school conspired with others to engage in human trafficking.

Dr. Terry MurrellDr. Terry MurrellIowa Public Radio reported that the community college agreed to pay over $5 million to settle two federal lawsuits, one settlement worth $3 million and the most recent worth $2.3 million as accepted by its board.

The lawsuits — one filed on behalf of students from Chile and the other filed (and most recently settled) on behalf of students mostly from Brazil — alleging Western Iowa Tech Community College engaged in human trafficking. The college was accused of procuring visas for the students to enroll in the school’s international education program but steering them to work in the processing plants, from which portions of their paychecks were used to reimburse the cost of the program.

“We got too deep into something we were not overly familiar with, and we didn’t do a good job,” Western Iowa Tech President Dr. Terry Murrell told reporters. “And not doing a good job certainly had implications to those students. And, to those students, I would say, ‘We wish you luck and hope you are able to pursue your education and career goals.”’

Read Next
Maura Healey
Community Colleges
Massachusetts Funds Free Community College Program
July 30, 2024
Suggested for You
Maura Healey
Community Colleges
Massachusetts Funds Free Community College Program
Howard Community College Sign Columbia Md 2023 04 02 09 06 01
Students
Howard Community College Partners with Power52 for Clean Energy Careers
Josh Wyner
Community Colleges
Finalists Announced for $1M Aspen Prize
Dr. Keith Curry, president of Compton College with rapper Kendrick Lamar.
Community Colleges
Rapper Kendrick Lamar Delivers Surprise Speech to Compton College Graduates
Related Stories
Maura Healey
Community Colleges
Massachusetts Funds Free Community College Program
Susan Kazama
Community Colleges
Kazama Selected Next Chancellor at Hawaii Community College
'Welcome Jags' sign from Fall 2023 at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. From TAMUSA Photo Archives, 'Jaguar March', Aug 2023.
Community Colleges
Promise to Promise Offers Seamless Transfer and Free Tuition for San Antonio Seniors
Kenny Eliason 1 A A2 Fadydc Unsplash
Community Colleges
Community College Faculty-Led Teaching and Learning Hubs Improve Student Outcomes
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
District Director of Human Resources
State Center Community College District
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Financial Services Representative/Counselor
University of Connecticut
Academic Advisor
California State University, Northridge
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Faculty, Accounting
Austin Community College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers