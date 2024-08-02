Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Oakland University, Oakland Community College Pilot Student Housing Initiative

Johnny Jackson
Aug 2, 2024

Oakland University (OU) and Oakland Community College (OCC) in Michigan, are launching a pilot program campus housing program to permit community college students to live on the university campus.

“The opportunity for OCC students to live on campus at Oakland University is another example of the great partnerships we have that benefits our students,” said Dr. Kimberly Hurns, OCC’s vice chancellor for student services.Oakland University has partnered with Oakland Community College in a student housing program pilot that permits students to live on the university campus while they take classes at the nearby community college.Oakland University has partnered with Oakland Community College in a student housing program pilot that permits students to live on the university campus while they take classes at the nearby community college.Oakland University

OCC students would be allowed to live on campus at Oakland University, while taking classes at the nearby community college like OCC’s Auburn Hills campus, which is a five-minute drive from the university.

“I think the exposure this program offers gives us the best chance of giving a student a pretty clear perception of some of the out-of-the-classroom experiences they can have on campus,” said Robert King, senior director of housing at OU.

“And if these students come to OU, and they find that this space provides what they need in terms of housing, then it may translate into additional students choosing to come to OU and live with us or become part of the greater university community.”


Suggested for You
Maura Healey
Community Colleges
Massachusetts Funds Free Community College Program
Western Iowa Tech Community College
Community Colleges
Western Iowa Tech Settles Human Trafficking Lawsuits
Howard Community College Sign Columbia Md 2023 04 02 09 06 01
Students
Howard Community College Partners with Power52 for Clean Energy Careers
Josh Wyner
Community Colleges
Finalists Announced for $1M Aspen Prize
Related Stories
Maura Healey
Community Colleges
Massachusetts Funds Free Community College Program
Western Iowa Tech Community College
Community Colleges
Western Iowa Tech Settles Human Trafficking Lawsuits
Susan Kazama
Community Colleges
Kazama Selected Next Chancellor at Hawaii Community College
'Welcome Jags' sign from Fall 2023 at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. From TAMUSA Photo Archives, 'Jaguar March', Aug 2023.
Community Colleges
Promise to Promise Offers Seamless Transfer and Free Tuition for San Antonio Seniors
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Faculty, Accounting
Austin Community College
Academic Advisor
California State University, Northridge
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Director, Student Health Center
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers