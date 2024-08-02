Oakland University, Oakland Community College Pilot Student Housing Initiative

Oakland University (OU) and Oakland Community College (OCC) in Michigan, are launching a pilot program campus housing program to permit community college students to live on the university campus.

“The opportunity for OCC students to live on campus at Oakland University is another example of the great partnerships we have that benefits our students,” said Dr. Kimberly Hurns, OCC’s vice chancellor for student services. Oakland University

OCC students would be allowed to live on campus at Oakland University, while taking classes at the nearby community college like OCC’s Auburn Hills campus, which is a five-minute drive from the university.

“I think the exposure this program offers gives us the best chance of giving a student a pretty clear perception of some of the out-of-the-classroom experiences they can have on campus,” said Robert King, senior director of housing at OU.

“And if these students come to OU, and they find that this space provides what they need in terms of housing, then it may translate into additional students choosing to come to OU and live with us or become part of the greater university community.”



