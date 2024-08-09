Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Brookdale Community College Launches Academy for Adults with Autism

Johnny Jackson
Aug 9, 2024

The Achieve Academy for Adults with Autism has launched at the Brookdale Community College in New Jersey.

Dr. David M. StoutDr. David M. StoutThe academy, roughly a decade in the making, serves an increasing need for adults with autism, according to Tara Beams, superintendent of the Henry Hudson Regional School District and board member of The Monmouth Ocean Foundation for Children in New Jersey.

“This is an underserved population that grows every day,” said Beams. “The need continues to outgrow what we can do for these amazing members of our community.”

The program provides essential supports for the group. It seeks to address a critical need for services and educational opportunities for adults with autism once they reach age 21 and public school services end.

Brookdale President Dr. David M. Stout said the academy, which is slated to begin accepting clients in 2025, is a partnership among many entities collectively dedicated to filling the gap in services for adults with autism.

“Brookdale has several pathways for individuals with developmental disabilities, and we can begin funneling students from those programs into the Achieve Academy,” said Stout. “Our specialty in academics allows us to develop certificate programs and degrees to support the clients of the Academy. Whether it’s training behavior analysts or technicians, we can build certificate programs to support this initiative.”

The trusted source for all job seekers