Howard Community College Receives $2.5M from Famed Couple

Thomas P. Clement and his wife, Wonsook Kim, bestowed an historic $2.5 million gift upon Howard Community College in support of programming and scholarships in its science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) division.

Illinois State University Howard Community College President Dr. Daria J. Willis said she is excited about the college’s relationship with Clement and Kim and the opportunities that will come from their donation.

“I am honored to support Howard Community College with a gift that we think will be foundational for students achieving their dreams here in Howard County,” said Clement, founder, president, and CEO of Acroventions Laboratories. “I know firsthand the value and nurturing that happens at community colleges, and we believe that Dr. Willis’ vision for HCC’s future will expand that value for many students in the years to come.”

Clement is a renowned inventor and entrepreneur with over 75 patents in surgical devices for laparoscopic, cardiovascular, neurological, oncological, and otolaryngologic procedures. Kim is an internationally awarded visual artist, known for her figurative images in surreal landscape painting, showcased in over 100 exhibitions in 14 countries.

With their recent gift, the couple will helping provide support in the Howard Community College’sDepartment of Engineering through scholarships, equipment upgrades, and resources to build public and private partnerships in its interdisciplinary STEM programming.

“We are grateful to Thomas and Wonsook for such heartfelt and timely support of our faculty and student scholars,” said Willis. “We envision laboratories, learning spaces, and training opportunities that will expand our community’s curiosity and potential.”