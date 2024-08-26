Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Alabama Community Colleges See Highest Enrollments in a Decade

Johnny Jackson
Aug 26, 2024

Jimmy H. BakerJimmy H. BakerMore than 170,000 residents enrolled in academic courses or registered for adult education and workforce training during the 2023-24 school year, according to the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). Nearly 123,000 of those residents were part of credit-based programs, a 6.2% year-over-year increase in for-credit coursework last fall.

Officials said the systemwide increase — which occurred over three consecutive years — aligns with an increasing demand for skilled workers.

“This enrollment achievement reflects the growing recognition of the critical role that community colleges play in providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education to students from all walks of life,” said Jimmy H. Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System.

ACCS has ongoing initiatives to increase the state’s college-going rates and “labor force” participation through scholarships, flexible (online) learning options, and support services. Dual enrollment programs enable high school students to earn college credits at little to no cost and have experienced collective enrollment growth by more than 159% since 2015.

“Alabama’s future is bright, and our community colleges are at the heart of it,” said ACCS Vice Chancellor for Student Success Dr. Neil Scott. “As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on our mission to empower students, strengthen communities, and drive economic prosperity across the state.”

Suggested for You
Dr. R. Lance Holbert
Reports & Data
Report Outlines Assesses Civics Education at Community Colleges
The Data Points series highlights impacts of community college bachelor’s degree programs and career prospects among diverse populations.
Community Colleges
Series Debunks Common Misperceptions of Community College Bachelor’s Degree
Thomas P. Clement and his wife, Wonsook Kim, bestowed an historic $2.5 million gift upon Howard Community College to help support it science, technology, engineering, and mathematics division.
Community Colleges
Howard Community College Receives $2.5M from Famed Couple
Brookdale Community College has launched The Achieve Academy for Adults with Autism to fill gaps in support for adults with adults who have aged out of public school services.
Community Colleges
Brookdale Community College Launches Academy for Adults with Autism
Related Stories
The Data Points series highlights impacts of community college bachelor’s degree programs and career prospects among diverse populations.
Community Colleges
Series Debunks Common Misperceptions of Community College Bachelor’s Degree
Thomas P. Clement and his wife, Wonsook Kim, bestowed an historic $2.5 million gift upon Howard Community College to help support it science, technology, engineering, and mathematics division.
Community Colleges
Howard Community College Receives $2.5M from Famed Couple
Brookdale Community College has launched The Achieve Academy for Adults with Autism to fill gaps in support for adults with adults who have aged out of public school services.
Community Colleges
Brookdale Community College Launches Academy for Adults with Autism
Oakland University has partnered with Oakland Community College in a student housing program pilot that permits students to live on the university campus while they take classes at the nearby community college.
Community Colleges
Oakland University, Oakland Community College Pilot Student Housing Initiative
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Specialist
Cabrillo College
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Finance Specialist
Eastern Kentucky University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Dean School Of Arts & Science
Post University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers