Alabama Community Colleges See Highest Enrollments in a Decade

More than 170,000 residents enrolled in academic courses or registered for adult education and workforce training during the 2023-24 school year, according to the Alabama Community College System (ACCS). Nearly 123,000 of those residents were part of credit-based programs, a 6.2% year-over-year increase in for-credit coursework last fall.

Officials said the systemwide increase — which occurred over three consecutive years — aligns with an increasing demand for skilled workers.

“This enrollment achievement reflects the growing recognition of the critical role that community colleges play in providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education to students from all walks of life,” said Jimmy H. Baker, chancellor of the Alabama Community College System.

ACCS has ongoing initiatives to increase the state’s college-going rates and “labor force” participation through scholarships, flexible (online) learning options, and support services. Dual enrollment programs enable high school students to earn college credits at little to no cost and have experienced collective enrollment growth by more than 159% since 2015.

“Alabama’s future is bright, and our community colleges are at the heart of it,” said ACCS Vice Chancellor for Student Success Dr. Neil Scott. “As we celebrate this milestone, we remain focused on our mission to empower students, strengthen communities, and drive economic prosperity across the state.”