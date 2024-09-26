State Funding Models for Community Colleges Examined in New Brief

The Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) has published a new brief that examines how states fund community colleges based on the enrollment for their students, including those pursuing credit-bearing degrees and certificates, non-credit workforce programs, and those enrolled via dual-enrollment programs.

An interactive data dashboard based on the findings of the brief titled, “Funding Models for Community Colleges” describes funding policies and funding levels for each state in the nation.

“This work highlights an important knowledge gap for community colleges and demonstrates the critical need to understand the funding mechanisms so they can effectively support all three pathways,” said Jee Hang Lee, president and CEO of ACCT. “We have to continue to provide these types of resources for community colleges so they can have informed discussions with policy leaders about this topic.”

The research for the data dashboard was conducted through a partnership that included Student Success Through Applied Research (SSTAR) Lab at the University of Wisconsin, AACC and the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association (SHEEO). Lumina Foundation provided funding for the project.

"This comprehensive analysis will inform future campus programs and services, and will influence local, state, and federal funding structures to benefit the 10 million students served each year at the nation's community colleges," said Dr. Walter G. Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Lumina Foundation Strategy Director for Employment-Aligned Credential Programs Kermit Kaleba said, “Expanding our understanding of current community college funding models through this work reinforced our commitment to expanding access to and completion of high-quality degrees and postsecondary credentials and gave us a better understanding of what’s working to increase opportunities for learners.”