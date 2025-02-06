Community College Student Leaders Selected for Prestigious DREAM Scholars Program

Eight community college students from across the globe have been named 2025 DREAM Scholars by Achieving the Dream (ATD), marking a diverse cohort that includes representatives from a Tribal College, South Africa's Siyaphumelela Network, and the Gateway to College program.

The selected scholars, who emerged from a competitive application process, will convene in Philadelphia this month for ATD's annual DREAM conference. There, they will share their educational journeys and provide valuable insights on supporting today's community college students while participating in dedicated leadership development activities.

This year's cohort represents a broad spectrum of academic pursuits and backgrounds. The scholars include Sonny Alaniz from Odessa College in Texas, Destinee Britto from Tallahassee State College in Florida, and Warren Miller from the College of Menominee Nation in Wisconsin. The program also welcomes its first South African scholar, Bradley Gawie from Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein.

"Each year, the cohort of DREAM Scholars brings a fresh perspective on the student experience," said Francesca I. Carpenter, ATD's director of equitable programming and inclusive learning. "This year's DREAM Scholars are pursuing degrees ranging from computer science to pre-law, while also using their voices to advocate for members of their community with similar backgrounds."

During the conference, scholars will engage with community college leaders and attend specialized sessions focused on improving student success. A highlight of their experience will be delivering individual presentations about their educational journeys and their institutions' efforts to drive social and economic mobility. Each scholar will receive a scholarship to support their continued education or personal development.

Dr. Karen A. Stout, ATD's president and CEO, emphasizes the importance of student voices in telling the community college story.

"The voices of these eight remarkable scholars highlight the limitless ways that community colleges transform the lives of not only their students but their students' families and communities," she said.

The remaining scholars include Heidi Counelis from the Gateway to College Program at Mott Community College in Michigan, Diego Perez Lopez from San Jacinto College in Texas, Isaac Njoroge from the Community College of Baltimore County in Maryland, and Rashiadah Weaver from Cuyahoga Community College in Ohio.

The DREAM Student Scholars program, funded by private gifts from ATD Network members and partners, continues to serve as a vital platform for developing student leadership while integrating diverse student perspectives into the broader conversation about community college education and its impact on social mobility.