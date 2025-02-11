Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Westmoreland County Community College Names Dr. Kristin Mallory as New President

China Gilreath
Feb 11, 2025


Westmoreland County Community College has appointed Dr. Kristin L. Mallory as its next president, marking a significant leadership transition for the institution.Dr. Kristin MalloryDr. Kristin Mallory Mallory, who currently serves as vice president for Academic Affairs at Wor-Wic Community College in Maryland, will assume her new role on July 1, 2025, bringing with her a comprehensive vision for educational excellence and community engagement.

A seasoned education leader with extensive experience in academic administration, college officials say that Mallory brings a proven track record of enhancing student success and developing workforce programs. At Wor-Wic, she spearheaded initiatives that streamlined course offerings and improved scheduling processes, leading to increased retention and completion rates. Her innovative approach to academic programming has consistently demonstrated her commitment to student-centered education and workforce development.

"I am deeply honored to join Westmoreland County Community College as president," said Mallory. "Throughout my career, I've always believed in the power of education, and I look forward to working with the board, faculty, staff, students and the broader community to build upon Westmoreland's long-standing tradition of excellence in education."

Westmoreland Board Chair Bridget Johnston expressed enthusiasm about Mallory's appointment, stating, "Her experience in academic affairs and workforce development will be a tremendous asset as Westmoreland continues to adapt and evolve to meet the needs of our students and community. Her advocacy efforts show her leadership is not limited to inside the college."

