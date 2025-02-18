Two Community Colleges Recognized for Excellence in Student Success and Equity

PHILADELPHIA--

In a significant recognition of their transformative efforts in higher education, Chattanooga State Community College and Southwestern Oregon Community College have been awarded the prestigious Leah Meyer Austin Award by Achieving the Dream (ATD). The announcement, made at ATD's annual DREAM conference in Philadelphia, highlights these institutions' exceptional work in improving student outcomes and closing equity gaps.

Both colleges have demonstrated remarkable progress through innovative approaches to student success. Chattanooga State, which joined the ATD Network in 2016, has implemented several ground-breaking reforms under its Vision 2027 strategic plan. Among the most impactful changes was the shift from traditional 15-week terms to seven-week terms, along with the introduction of a more personalized advising system. The college also launched an affordable learning resources program, ensuring course materials cost no more than $50.

The results of these initiatives have been striking. Chattanooga State saw its fall-to-fall persistence rate increase by 7.1 percentage points from 2019 to 2022. Even more impressive was the jump in credit completion rates, which rose from 54.6% to 66.4% between fall 2020 and fall 2023. The college's focus on gateway courses has yielded particular success, with math completion rates increasing by 11 percentage points and English completion rates surging by 17.2 percentage points.

Southwestern Oregon Community College, an ATD member since 2012, has distinguished itself through its targeted support of adult learners and first-generation students. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by adult learners who often juggle work and family responsibilities, the college developed specialized advising services and age-appropriate student orientations. They also enhanced their online services to accommodate students who require more flexible learning options.

These efforts have paid off significantly. The college saw an 8.7 percentage point improvement in four-year completion rates among part-time learners, while adult learners experienced a remarkable 12.3 percentage point increase in completion rates. Perhaps most notably, the equity gap between first-generation and non-first-generation students in fall-to-fall persistence narrowed by 3 percentage points.

Dr. Karen A. Stout, ATD President and CEO, emphasized the significance of these achievements:

"Winners of this award do not just demonstrate pockets of excellence; they employ a holistic approach to student success that permeates their entire institution and results in whole-college transformation."

The impact of these institutions extends beyond graduation rates. Chattanooga State has seen an 8.2 percentage point increase in students who transfer and earn a baccalaureate degree within six years. Meanwhile, Southwestern Oregon has improved its transfer and baccalaureate completion rate by 3.7 percentage points, despite geographical challenges.

Both college presidents expressed pride in their institutions' achievements. Dr. Rebecca Ashford of Chattanooga State highlighted the award as "a testament to the bold, innovative work our faculty and staff have done to remove barriers and create real opportunities for students to thrive." Dr. Patricia Scott of Southwestern Oregon emphasized how their approach of putting students first and adapting to individual needs has benefited not only students but also "their families, our workforce, and our communities."

The Leah Meyer Austin Award, established in 2008, represents the highest honor bestowed by ATD, recognizing colleges that demonstrate outstanding achievement in creating a culture of evidence-based improvement, systemic institutional change, and equity. These institutions join an elite group of 24 community colleges that have received this distinguished recognition, setting a benchmark for excellence in community college education and student success.