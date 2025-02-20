Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Illinois Governor Backs Four-Year Degrees at Community Colleges to Meet Workforce Demands

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
Feb 20, 2025


Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced his support for new legislation that would allow Illinois community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields,Gov. JB PritzkerGov. JB Pritzker joining 24 other states that have implemented similar programs.

The proposed bills, SB2482 and HB3717, introduced earlier this week, aim to make higher education more accessible and affordable, particularly for working adults and students in rural communities.

The initiative comes as Illinois employers report growing demand for workers with bachelor's degrees in specialized fields. A recent survey revealed that 75% of Illinois community college students would pursue a bachelor's degree if they could complete it at their current institution.

"By allowing our community colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees for in-demand career paths, we are making it easier and more affordable for students to advance their careers while strengthening our state's economy," Pritzker said.

The legislation has garnered support from key education leaders, including Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Brian Durham, who noted the potential to increase access to affordable higher education without burdening students with excessive debt.

State Representative Tracy Katz Muhl pointed to the practical benefits of the proposal, noting that 78% of community college students work while in school, making relocation to four-year institutions impractical for many.

“Community college students are deeply rooted in their local communities—they work here, raise families here, and contribute to the local economy," said Dr. Keith Cornille, President of Heartland Community College. "By expanding community college baccalaureate programs, we're meeting students where they are."

The initiative is being led by the Illinois Community College Board, with support from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association and the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents. Illinois' community college system, the nation's third largest, serves 600,000 residents annually through various educational programs.

Similar programs have already shown success in states like California, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Washington, and Florida, where Community College Baccalaureate programs have helped increase degree attainment in key industries.

Suggested for You
Cscc
Community Colleges
Two Community Colleges Recognized for Excellence in Student Success and Equity
Dr. Karen A. Stout
Community Colleges
Community Colleges Test New Model Linking Student Success to Community Impact
Dr. Karen A. Stout
Community Colleges
Community College Student Leaders Selected for Prestigious DREAM Scholars Program
Dr. Larry Galizio
Community Colleges
Report: California Community College Leadership Growing More Diverse But CEOs Face Shorter Tenures
Related Stories
Cscc
Community Colleges
Two Community Colleges Recognized for Excellence in Student Success and Equity
Dr. Walter G. Bumphus
Community Colleges
Community College Leader Dr. Walter Bumphus to Step Down After Transformative Era
Dr. Karen A. Stout
Community Colleges
Community Colleges Test New Model Linking Student Success to Community Impact
Dr. Kristin Mallory
Community Colleges
Westmoreland County Community College Names Dr. Kristin Mallory as New President
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
The Legacy for Airway Health Chair in Health Communication
Simon Fraser University
Assistant Director of Admission
DePauw University
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Adjunct Biological Sciences Instructor
Antelope Valley College
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers