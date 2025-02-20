Illinois Governor Backs Four-Year Degrees at Community Colleges to Meet Workforce Demands





Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced his support for new legislation that would allow Illinois community colleges to offer bachelor's degrees in high-demand fields, joining 24 other states that have implemented similar programs.

The proposed bills, SB2482 and HB3717, introduced earlier this week, aim to make higher education more accessible and affordable, particularly for working adults and students in rural communities.

The initiative comes as Illinois employers report growing demand for workers with bachelor's degrees in specialized fields. A recent survey revealed that 75% of Illinois community college students would pursue a bachelor's degree if they could complete it at their current institution.

"By allowing our community colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees for in-demand career paths, we are making it easier and more affordable for students to advance their careers while strengthening our state's economy," Pritzker said.

The legislation has garnered support from key education leaders, including Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Brian Durham, who noted the potential to increase access to affordable higher education without burdening students with excessive debt.

State Representative Tracy Katz Muhl pointed to the practical benefits of the proposal, noting that 78% of community college students work while in school, making relocation to four-year institutions impractical for many.

“Community college students are deeply rooted in their local communities—they work here, raise families here, and contribute to the local economy," said Dr. Keith Cornille, President of Heartland Community College. "By expanding community college baccalaureate programs, we're meeting students where they are."

The initiative is being led by the Illinois Community College Board, with support from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association and the Illinois Council of Community College Presidents. Illinois' community college system, the nation's third largest, serves 600,000 residents annually through various educational programs.

Similar programs have already shown success in states like California, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Washington, and Florida, where Community College Baccalaureate programs have helped increase degree attainment in key industries.