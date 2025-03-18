Bunker Hill Community College Suspends Summer Study Abroad Programs

Bunker Hill Community College has canceled all of its short-term summer study abroad programs for this year. The decision was communicated to students via email last week after school administrators evaluated recent changes to immigration policy under the Trump administration.

A college spokesperson confirmed the cancellations to WBUR on Monday.

"Our first priority in any Study Abroad experience is the safety of our students and staff," the college stated. "With the changes in national immigration policy and enforcement that have emerged over the last several weeks, including the prospect of renewed travel restrictions, the College will redirect this year's exploration and learning to U.S.-based sites."

The two-year public college had planned five study abroad programs this summer from late May through early July. These one- to two-week experiences would have taken approximately 60 students to Costa Rica, Ghana, Japan, Kenya, and Panama to study topics including wildlife conservation, ecology, and organizational culture.

This cancellation represents one of many program disruptions across higher education following recent actions by the Trump administration. Last week, UMass Chan Medical School rescinded admissions for several dozen students accepted to its biomedical science doctorate program, citing federal funding uncertainties. Harvard and other local universities have implemented hiring freezes for similar reasons.

Bunker Hill's decision stemmed primarily from concerns about non-U.S. citizen students, who make up about 7% of the college's enrollment. According to Scott Benjamin, a biology professor who has led the Costa Rica trip since 2002, some international students had planned to participate in study abroad this summer.

"The school was very worried about the possibly remote, but still potential scenario where we could go away and come back, and a student couldn't return to the country," Benjamin explained.

He noted that a draft list of countries for travel bans recently released by the Trump administration was particularly concerning.

While Benjamin supports the college's cautious approach, he acknowledged the disappointment of canceling these trips, which many students consider highlights of their college experience.

The Costa Rica program, for example, offers students hands-on science fieldwork opportunities. Participants hike through forests, conduct animal population studies, identify plants, and stay with indigenous communities. They also complete service projects such as painting schools or reading to children.

"For some [of our students], it's the first time out of the country," Benjamin added.

With 45% of Bunker Hill students qualifying for Pell Grants, most receive scholarships to participate in these study abroad programs. According to the program webpage, students typically pay $750 unless covered by financial aid.

Unlike four-year institutions that offer semester or year-long study abroad options, Bunker Hill only provides these short-term programs. As most students work while attending school and many have families, these brief programs represent their primary opportunity for international educational experiences.

The future of Bunker Hill's study abroad programs remains uncertain, though a spokesperson indicated school leaders hope to resume these opportunities "as soon as possible."