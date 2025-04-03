University of Illinois System Partners with One Million Degrees to Boost Community College Transfer Rates

The University of Illinois System and nonprofit organization One Million Degrees have announced a new multiyear initiative to increase community college transfer rates, with a particular focus on first-generation and low-income students in Illinois.

The pilot program, set to launch in spring 2026, will initially serve 240 students across two cohorts from selected Illinois community colleges. These students will receive comprehensive support as they transfer to University of Illinois campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield.

"Transferring from community college to a four-year university is one of the most powerful strategies we know for advancing multigenerational upward mobility," said Josh Hoen, interim CEO of One Million Degrees. "But we cannot allow these pathways to become bridges to nowhere for the students who make the leap to transfer."

Education researchers have long identified transfer pathways as crucial for improving social mobility, especially for first-generation college students. While recent data shows community college transfers to four-year institutions increased by 7.7% in the past year, significant gaps remain. According to the press release, 81% of community college students express intent to earn a bachelor's degree, but only 31% actually transfer to four-year institutions.

The new partnership builds upon Illinois' existing transfer infrastructure, which includes the Illinois Articulation Initiative and guaranteed transfer admission pathways. The One Million Degrees program will add wraparound services – including academic coaching, financial assistance, and career services – designed to help students navigate the transition between institutions and connect their education to career outcomes.

"We are highly motivated to build on the momentum that we've created with Illinois' community colleges, expanding opportunities for students to not only access higher education but to thrive in rewarding careers," said Dr. Tim Killeen, president of the University of Illinois System.

The university system is currently identifying community college partners for the program. Following implementation, administrators will evaluate the pilot over a four-year period and consider expansion beyond the initial partners, with the goal of significantly increasing transfer and bachelor's degree completion rates.

One Million Degrees currently serves 871 community college scholars from under-resourced neighborhoods at 10 Chicago-area community colleges. The organization partners with employers across industries to build pathways to in-demand jobs through apprenticeship and credentialing programs.

The University of Illinois System, which includes universities in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago, and Springfield, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in Illinois, serving students across all 102 counties in the state.