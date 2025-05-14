Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Awards 90 Community College Transfer Scholarships in 2025



The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation has announced its 2025 cohort of Undergraduate Transfer Scholars, selecting 90 community college students from across the nation to receive scholarships of up to $55,000 per year for up to three years to complete their bachelor's degrees at four-year institutions.

This year's cohort, one of the largest in the Foundation's 25-year history, was selected from more than 1,600 applicants nationwide, with 90 students chosen from a semifinalist pool of 467. The scholarship aims to create debt-free pathways to higher education for high-achieving students with financial need.

"This year's cohort reflects the remarkable talent and determination thriving in community colleges nationwide," said Giuseppe "Seppy" Basili, Executive Director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. "As we mark 25 years of impact, we remain committed to amplifying the successes of these students and opening doors to the opportunities they deserve."

While nearly 80% of community college students aspire to earn a bachelor's degree, only 16% reach that goal within six years. Beyond financial support, the scholarship provides recipients with personalized advising, access to a network of over 3,400 Cooke Scholars and Alumni, and opportunities for internships, study abroad programs, and graduate school support.

The 2025 Cooke Transfer Scholars

Alabama

Dylan Schloerb – Bevill State Community College

Vianney Verdin Maldonado – Wallace State Community College at Hanceville

Arizona

Jennifer Alvarado – Phoenix College

Jesse Lopez Martin – Phoenix College

Malyssa Shaw – Pima Community College

California

Soraya Amin – American River College

Daniel Begel – College of the Canyons

Kaylie Brehm – Antelope Valley College

Carissa Coane – Glendale Community College

Taron Hakobyan – Glendale Community College

Alexander Herman – West Valley College

Moe Sithu Maung Maung Lay – De Anza College

Benjamin Lee – Cerritos College

Sharlize Lemus Terron – Cerritos College

Megan Lohans – Mount San Antonio College

Rue Moe – Skyline College

Prisma Santiago – East Los Angeles College

Amir Erfan Shahla – College of the Canyons

Arthur Veloso Nepomuceno da Silva – Skyline College

Charles Wilson – West Los Angeles College

Colorado

Mosab Abdalla – Community College of Denver

Connecticut

Wania Fatima – Housatonic Community College

Jahlani Ustanny – Capital Community College

Delaware

Jeremiah Waid – Delaware Technical Community College

Florida

Daniela Fonseca – Miami Dade College

Claudia Gomez – Miami Dade College

Victor Michel Gonzalez – Miami Dade College

Kevin Romero – Broward College

Maite Roque Franco – Miami Dade College

Bryan Rowland – Santa Fe College

Daniel Yantani Coto – Miami Dade College

Yelyzaveta Yurchevska – St. Petersburg College

Georgia

Paloma Hodje – Perimeter College at Georgia State University

Rakeb Tesfassellasie – Perimeter College at Georgia State University

Illinois

Benny Acar – City Colleges of Chicago: Harry S Truman College

Aini Asim – Harper College

Farshid Azarvash – Triton College

Jiheon Kang – Oakton Community College

Suzi Ngafo Kengne – City Colleges of Chicago: Harry S Truman College

Juan Romero – Prairie State College

Indiana

Britney Khan – Ivy Technology Community College: Bloomington

Kentucky

Marissa Graham – Somerset Community College

Maryland

Kyle Clarke Echeverria – Community College of Baltimore County

Danae Flores-Tene – Montgomery College

Nour Miswadeh – Community College of Baltimore County

Rodin Ruiz – Montgomery College

Michigan

Ahmad Habbas – Washtenaw Community College

Jean Marie Mbalanda – Kalamazoo Valley Community College

Cortney Rinehart – Henry Ford Community College

Skyler Umney – Schoolcraft College

Minnesota

Pattarapol Muepae – Saint Paul College

Mississippi

Naomi Williamson – Pearl River Community College

Nevada

Kristen Gibson – College of Southern Nevada

New Jersey

Odudu Ekpenyong – Union County College

Joseph Frazier – Mercer County Community College

New Mexico

Clarisse Coelho – New Mexico Military Institute

New York

Marco Alvarez – City University of New York: Hostos Community College

Ieesha Ansar – City University of New York: Queensborough Community College

Natalia Benitez Levina – SUNY: Rockland Community College

Dio Brown – Onondaga Community College

Tyrese Brown – SUNY Adirondack

Pedrocia De-Sosoo – City University of New York: Queensborough Community College

Udya Dewanamuni – Suffolk County Community College

Abdoulaye Diallo – City University of New York: Borough of Manhattan Community College

Reni Fashipe – SUNY: Rockland Community College

Jessica Gallegos – City University of New York: LaGuardia Community College

Tanzeela Jahangir – City University of New York: Kingsborough Community College

Liam Lotz – City University of New York: Kingsborough Community College

Miguel Posada Perez – City University of New York: LaGuardia Community College

Tabia Tarannum – City University of New York: LaGuardia Community College

North Carolina

Cata Aldana Archila – Guilford Technical Community College

Michael King – Cape Fear Community College

Carolina Servin – Gaston College

Ohio

Heisenberg Francis – Columbus State Community College

Oklahoma

James Hayes-Robinson – Rose State College

Dynasty Poire – Rose State College

Oregon

Diego Lobato – Portland Community College

Pennsylvania

Josh Reid – Montgomery County Community College

Kamal Rhodes – Community College of Philadelphia

Olivia Schade – Community College of Philadelphia

Tennessee

Kate Casell – Northeast State Technical Community College

Shanna Holt – Northeast State Technical Community College

Texas

Mang Cin – Dallas College: Richland Campus

Jaquelyn Galvan – Lone Star College System

Jada-Kai Johnson – Lone Star College System

Yoseline Mendoza – Lone Star College System

Jonathan Rodriguez – Lone Star College System

Washington

Khanh Pham – South Puget Sound Community College

Matias Saenz – Seattle Central College

Wisconsin

Teegawende Segrado – Madison Area Technical College

The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation has awarded almost $304 million in scholarships to more than 3,400 students since 2000, along with comprehensive educational advising and other support services. The Foundation has also provided $136 million in grants to organizations that serve promising students with financial need.