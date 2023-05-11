Dr. Ivy Taylor Leaves Rust College Presidency

Arrman Kyaw
May 11, 2023

As of May 7, Dr. Ivy Taylor, president of Rust College, is no longer with the school, bringing an end to her almost three-year tenure as the institution’s head, Mississippi Today reported.Dr. Ivy TaylorDr. Ivy Taylor

It is unclear whether Taylor – appointed in June 2020 as the school’s first female president – stepped down or was fired. Her time at Rust was met with on-campus housing conditions controversy; ongoing enrollment decline; and high turnover in leadership.

Taylor’s departure makes her the latest president of a Mississippi higher ed institution to leave under mysterious circumstances, a trend started last summer with the governing board for the state’s eight public universities suddenly announcing it had let go William LaForge, president of Delta State University. Dr. Rodney Bennett, former president of University of Southern Mississippi, stepped down after. In March, Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson was put on administrative leave and later let go. And last month, Alcorn State University President Dr. Felecia Nave departed from the role.


 

Related Stories
131520 Hero
HBCUs
President Biden to Deliver Commencement Address at Howard University
Hbcu Graduation Apm Reports
HBCUs
New Report Offers Insight into HBCU ‘Secret Sauce’
Fsa G8xs Wa Ac7t Lq
HBCUs
Black Men’s Mental Health Addressed During Black Men’s Research Institute Symposium
Knoxville College 901 Knoxville College Drive Knoxville May 2017 6918 11 450x300
HBCUs
Another HBCU on Track for Reaccreditation
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Business Instructo
College of the Siskiyous
Payroll Specialist STH
Antelope Valley College
PT Anatomy & Physiology
Cerritos College
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Adjunct Faculty, Military Science
University of Tennessee Chattanooga
Data Analyst
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Fundamental Lessons for Black Faculty and Student Success with Dr. Thomas A. Parham
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity in the Military
The latest news and information.
Read More