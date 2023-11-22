Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Virginia State University is First HBCU to Host General Election Presidential Debate

Arrman Kyaw
Nov 22, 2023

Virginia State University will host the second presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle Oct. 1, becoming the first HBCU to host a general election presidential debate.Vsu Chris Waugaman

“We are honored and grateful to have been chosen as a host for a 2024 Presidential Debate,” said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “This is a historic moment for our university and for HBCUs nationwide.”

Texas State University, a Hispanic-serving institution (HSI), will also host a debate Sept. 16, 2024. The University of Utah will host another one Oct. 9. And Lafayette College will host a vice presidential debate Sept. 25, 2024.

“In 2024, students at our four debate sites will help bring another set of historic conversations to audiences here and abroad,” The Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement. “And their campuses will anchor four unique chances to listen and learn.” 

