$1M Gift Caps Generous Year for Livingstone College

An anonymous donor has gifted Livingstone College $1 million, which will be used to support the campus residence hall refurbishment project.

Livingstone College The gift is the fourth consecutive donation at the $1 million level to the college from an anonymous donor.

Livingstone — a private historically Black college — provides business, liberal arts, STEAM, teacher education, and workforce development programs for students from all ethnic backgrounds. The college promotes lifelong learning and the development of student potential for leadership and service to a global community through a Christian-based environment suitable for holistic learning.

The donation follows others this year, such as the $305,802 gift from Livingstone’s Class of 1973 in honor of its 50th class reunion, during which the class also helped provide Toiletry Storage Center supplies for the students.

“We are thankful for the Class of 1973’s efforts to support the mission of Livingstone College,” said Chanel Quick, AVP of Institutional Advancement and Director of Alumni Affairs.

Additionally, the college received an Innovation Lounge Grant, during the 2024 Retool Your School Celebration hosted by Home Depot April 11 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The grant allows Livingstone College to enhance existing spaces on the campus where our students can gather, ideate, and collaborate.