Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

$1M Gift Caps Generous Year for Livingstone College

Johnny Jackson
Apr 24, 2024

An anonymous donor has gifted Livingstone College $1 million, which will be used to support the campus residence hall refurbishment project.

Livingstone College’s Class of 1973 raised more than $300,000 to support its alma mater and gifted an antique framed plate of the Price Building, which was presented to Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.Livingstone College’s Class of 1973 raised more than $300,000 to support its alma mater and gifted an antique framed plate of the Price Building, which was presented to Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.Livingstone CollegeThe gift is the fourth consecutive donation at the $1 million level to the college from an anonymous donor.

Livingstone — a private historically Black college — provides business, liberal arts, STEAM, teacher education, and workforce development programs for students from all ethnic backgrounds. The college promotes lifelong learning and the development of student potential for leadership and service to a global community through a Christian-based environment suitable for holistic learning.

The donation follows others this year, such as the $305,802 gift from Livingstone’s Class of 1973 in honor of its 50th class reunion, during which the class also helped provide Toiletry Storage Center supplies for the students.

“We are thankful for the Class of 1973’s efforts to support the mission of Livingstone College,” said Chanel Quick, AVP of Institutional Advancement and Director of Alumni Affairs.

Additionally, the college received an Innovation Lounge Grant, during the 2024 Retool Your School Celebration hosted by Home Depot April 11 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The grant allows Livingstone College to enhance existing spaces on the campus where our students can gather, ideate, and collaborate.

Suggested for You
Dr. Derrick R. Brooms
HBCUs
Identities, the Focus of Black Men’s Research Institute Symposium
Robert Kraft
HBCUs
UNCF Initiative to Combat Hate Gets $1M Donation
Dr. Marcus H. Burgess
HBCUs
Saint Augustine’s Students Move to Remote Learning
Dr. Terrell Strayhorn
HBCUs
Summit Brings Together Leaders to Discuss How to Strengthen America's HBCUs
Related Stories
Dr. Derrick R. Brooms
HBCUs
Identities, the Focus of Black Men’s Research Institute Symposium
Robert Kraft
HBCUs
UNCF Initiative to Combat Hate Gets $1M Donation
Dr. Marcus H. Burgess
HBCUs
Saint Augustine’s Students Move to Remote Learning
Dr. Terrell Strayhorn
HBCUs
Summit Brings Together Leaders to Discuss How to Strengthen America's HBCUs
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Assistant or Associate Professor in Research, Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center
University of Kentucky
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Master HVAC Technician
Mount St. Mary's University
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics