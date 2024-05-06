Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

FAMU Says Philanthropic Contribution is Legit

Walter Hudson
May 6, 2024

Shortly after Florida A&M University — a historically Black university — announced last weekend that entrepreneur Gregory Gerami donated $237.75 million to the university to support student success initiatives and athletics, many who were suspicious took to social media to express their skepticism.

Gerami, a Texas hemp farmer and entrepreneur who is the chief executive officer of the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust is an obscure figure in the philanthropic world. Many had not heard of him and then there was the chatter about the $95 million philanthropic commitment that he made to Coastal Carolina University that abruptly fell through.

“If (scratch that, WHEN) this turns out to be a scam, the entire university leadership should resign for being had by an obvious unwell conman,” wrote one individual on social media. “How FAMU allowed this man to speak to its graduates is breathtaking. It took me 15 minutes to see that this is FUGAZI. How does an entire University Advancement office allow this to happen? How does university leadership allow this happen?”Gregory GeramiGregory Gerami

The criticisms continued to pour in, with others wondering if Gerami — who delivered a keynote address at FAMU’s graduation on Saturday — was guilty of pulling a fast one over on university officials.

The noise grew so loud by Sunday evening, that FAMU officials had no other choice but to respond.

“While Florida A&M University (FAMU) is still extremely excited about Mr. Gregory Gerami’s historic announcement yesterday of the Isaac Batterson Family 7th Trust, we are fully aware of the skepticism that sometimes comes with such a large gift,” the university said in a statement.  “As expected, some individuals in the public are and will continue researching Mr. Gerami. Please know that FAMU has done its due diligence when it comes to this matter. Additionally, Mr. Gerami has and continues to do his own due diligence on things that have been and are happening at FAMU.”

University officials said that a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) prevents officials from disclosing many details, Gerami, who has no particular connection to FAMU and did not graduate from college, “transferred $237,750,000 worth of stocks into our account last month,” adding that the $237,750,000 stock transfer “was received in the same manner in which we have accepted all other stocks donated to the University through the FAMU Foundation Inc. As with any non-cash gift received, such as cryptocurrency, real estate, and stocks, it will be converted to cash and recorded appropriately.”

Still, those reassurances have done little to quell concerns that some allege Gerami is a fraud who managed to dupe the leadership at one of the nation’s most recognized HBCUs.

“FAMU has become like a family to our trust, our company and to me,” Gerami said in a statement. “Our morals and our mission are in line with FAMU and FAMU’s mission. It’s also about making sure that we set FAMU on the path to being the top HBCU in this country.”

 

Suggested for You
Gregory Gerami
HBCUs
Florida A&M Receives Historic $237.75 Million Gift
Keith D. Thompson
HBCUs
Birmingham-Southern College Campus Up for Purchase: Reports
Livingstone College’s Class of 1973 raised more than $300,000 to support its alma mater and gifted an antique framed plate of the Price Building, which was presented to Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.
HBCUs
$1M Gift Caps Generous Year for Livingstone College
Dr. Derrick R. Brooms
HBCUs
Identities, the Focus of Black Men’s Research Institute Symposium
Related Stories
Gregory Gerami
HBCUs
Florida A&M Receives Historic $237.75 Million Gift
Keith D. Thompson
HBCUs
Birmingham-Southern College Campus Up for Purchase: Reports
I Stock 1383414110
HBCUs
New HBCU Medical College in NOLA Will Confront Medical Inequities
Livingstone College’s Class of 1973 raised more than $300,000 to support its alma mater and gifted an antique framed plate of the Price Building, which was presented to Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.
HBCUs
$1M Gift Caps Generous Year for Livingstone College
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Director of Project Management and Operations
Fordham University
Dean, School of Social Work
Virginia Commonwealth University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Chair Of The H. Milton Stewart School Of Industrail & Systems Engineering Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.
Read More
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics