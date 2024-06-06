Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Karrie Dixon Elected Chancellor of North Carolina Central University

Johnny Jackson
Jun 6, 2024

Dr. Karrie Dixon has been elected chancellor of North Carolina Central University (NCCU).

Dr. Karrie DixonDr. Karrie Dixon“Being a part of this incredible community of scholars, innovators and leaders on the sloping hills and verdant green is a dream come true,” said Dixon.

“NCCU embodies grit, innovation, leadership, purpose and legacy, and I am committed to building on our rich traditions and ensuring that our students, faculty, staff and alumni have the tools and opportunities necessary to succeed,” she said. “I can’t wait to engage with all the possibilities that Durham has to offer.”

Dixon, who serves as chancellor of Elizabeth City State University, will succeed Dr. Johnson O. Akinleye, who retires June 30. She previously served as assistant vice provost at North Carolina State University, as a program assessment consultant in the university’s Department of Chemical Engineering, and as an adjunct assistant professor in the College of Education at North Carolina State.

Dixon holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from North Carolina State, a master’s in speech communication from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, and a Doctor of Education degree in higher education administration from North Carolina State.

“We are thrilled to have a dynamic new chancellor in Dr. Karrie Dixon to accelerate the growth of our great institution so our students and graduates can fully compete in a global economy,” said NCCU Board of Trustees Chair Kevin Holloway. “This is about providing the best education we can for our students to achieve their purpose and take flight.”

