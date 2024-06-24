North Carolina A&T Receives $20M Gift from Anonymous Donor

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has received a $20 million gift from an anonymous donor.

“We are deeply honored and grateful for this extraordinary gift,” said Kenneth E. Sigmon Jr., vice chancellor of University Advancement. “This generous support will provide crucial resources to our students, faculty and programs, ensuring that N.C. A&T continues to thrive as a leading institution for higher learning and innovation.”

The donation is expected to support scholarships with $15 million, endowed professorships in artificial intelligence with $2 million, opportunities for international exchange with $2 million, and the Chancellor’s Speaker Series with $1 million. The initiatives were chosen for funding based on Preeminence 2030: North Carolina A&T Blueprint, the university’s strategic plan to achieve a higher level of distinction and “preeminence” by 2030.

With aspirations of becoming a Carnegie Very High Research Activity institution (R1), the university’s efforts are also directed at expanding its impact, boldly addressing societal issues and challenging prevailing notions, theories and practices.