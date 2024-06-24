Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

North Carolina A&T Receives $20M Gift from Anonymous Donor

Johnny Jackson
Jun 24, 2024

Kenneth E. Sigmon Jr.Kenneth E. Sigmon Jr.North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has received a $20 million gift from an anonymous donor.

“We are deeply honored and grateful for this extraordinary gift,” said Kenneth E. Sigmon Jr., vice chancellor of University Advancement. “This generous support will provide crucial resources to our students, faculty and programs, ensuring that N.C. A&T continues to thrive as a leading institution for higher learning and innovation.”

The donation is expected to support scholarships with $15 million, endowed professorships in artificial intelligence with $2 million, opportunities for international exchange with $2 million, and the Chancellor’s Speaker Series with $1 million. The initiatives were chosen for funding based on Preeminence 2030: North Carolina A&T Blueprint, the university’s strategic plan to achieve a higher level of distinction and “preeminence” by 2030.

With aspirations of becoming a Carnegie Very High Research Activity institution (R1), the university’s efforts are also directed at expanding its impact, boldly addressing societal issues and challenging prevailing notions, theories and practices.

Suggested for You
Dr. Leslie N. Pollard
Leadership & Policy
Pollard to Receive Dr. Dorothy C. Yancy Vanguard Award
Julian Thompson
Reports & Data
Report Offers Insights into Mental Health Supports at HBCUs
The EDTECH Africa announcement came during a recent special Kenyan state visit to Atlanta planned to address investments for a shared future through higher education. The initiative will involve Howard University and the Atlanta University Consortium.
HBCUs
Howard Joins Atlanta University Center Institutions in EDTECH Africa Initiative
Dr. Donald Palm
HBCUs
FAMU Deploys Independent Investigation into Donation, Announces Interim VP for University Advancement
Related Stories
Dr. James Martin II
HBCUs
Martin Named North Carolina A&T Chancellor
Leonard L. Adams Jr.
HBCUs
Adams Resigns as President of Knoxville College
Download
HBCUs
Howard University Rescinds Sean "Diddy" Combs Honorary Doctorate
Dr. Karrie Dixon
HBCUs
Dr. Karrie Dixon Elected Chancellor of North Carolina Central University
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Project Manager I - Facilities
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Coordinator, BAS Software Development
Austin Community College
Dean of the College of Education and Human Development
Anthem Executive
Assistant Dean and Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor, Division of Applied Undergraduate Studies
New York University School of Professional Studies
Project Manager A (Penn Implementation Science Center)
University of Pennsylvania
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers