Thomas to Retire from Morehouse in 2025

Dr. David A. Thomas has announced plans to retire as president of Morehouse College.

"In my inaugural address, I promised to do the absolute best I could for Morehouse, and I have since risen each day dedicated to delivering on that promise," said Thomas, who retires June 30, 2025.

"Serving as president of Morehouse has been the honor of a lifetime,” he said. “The best moment for a leadership transition is when an institution is strong, and the building blocks are in place to achieve its vision. I believe that time is now, and new leadership can bring fresh eyes, energy, and perspective to address challenges and discover new opportunities."

Thomas holds a bachelor’s degree in administrative sciences from Yale College and a master’s in organizational psychology from Columbia University as well as a master’s and Ph.D. in organizational behavior from Yale University.

Thomas took the helm as the 12th president at Morehouse in January 2018. He is credited with overseeing substantial infrastructure and record fundraising at Morehouse.

"It has been a privilege to work with and serve alongside David,” said Willie Woods, chair of the Morehouse College Board of Trustees. “His commitment to the betterment and excellence of Morehouse – my alma mater – has been unwavering. I deeply appreciate his bold leadership and contributions and am excited to see what his final year will bring."

Trustee and alumnus Fred Humphries will chair the presidential search committee to find the college’s next president. Thomas is expected to join the Morehouse faculty and aid in the completion of a $500 million capital campaign.

"I will forever remain committed to supporting Morehouse in its pursuit of excellence and delivering on its mission,” said Thomas. “I look forward to the upcoming school year and making it the best of my tenure."