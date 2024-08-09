HBCU Scholars Program Celebrates 10 Years with 2024 Cohort

Students from 77 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are set to participate as HBCU Scholars in the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity.

The HBCU Scholars Program has celebrated the exceptional academic talent and achievements of students at HBCUs since 2014, providing them with opportunities for personal and professional growth, mentorship, and networking, said U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona.

“This year’s 110 outstanding students exemplify Black excellence – and fill us with hope for the promise of tomorrow,” said Cardona. “We couldn’t be prouder to support them on their journey.”

Members of the 2024 cohort were selected for their exceptional academic achievements, leadership potential, and dedication to their communities. They represent 23 states and 11 countries in disciplines, including science, technology, engineering, math, humanities, social sciences, and the arts.

HBCU Scholars engage in a series of workshops, leadership development programs, and networking events with the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, policymakers, and alumni of the program.