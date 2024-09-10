Morgan State Receives $20.9M Grant for Research on Urban Health Disparities

Morgan State University has been awarded a five-year, $20.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities.

The grant will expand ongoing health research at the university’s Research Centers in Minority Institutions Center for Urban Health Disparities Research and Innovation. It is aimed at progressing the reduction or elimination of health disparities within marginalized communities.

“This extension and recommitment of funding are a testament to the life-changing impact our researchers and their partners are making; their research not only delivers tangible health solutions to underserved communities but also fosters innovative discoveries that are shaping the future of urban health,” said Morgan State President Dr. David K. Wilson.

Funds are expected to help address the health issues of underserved populations in Baltimore and Maryland.

“Morgan remains committed to leading this charge and ensuring that our research continues to reflect who we are as an institution — a driving force for equity and change,” said Wilson.