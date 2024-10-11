Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Philander Smith and Southern University Win Annual Moguls in the Making Entrepreneurial Pitch Competition

Walter Hudson
Oct 11, 2024

Philander Smith University and Southern University students took top honors in the sixth annual Moguls in the Making entrepreneurial pitch competition, where 50 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) developed innovative and impactful solutions to address economic mobility challenges in Detroit.

The competition, held October 2-6, was hosted by Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) in collaboration with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. This year’s event took place in Detroit at The Icon building, home to the state’s only HBCU, and the nation’s only design-focused HBCU, Pensole Lewis College.Ally Moguls In Making Winning Teams 2024

"These Moguls stand out among their peers – they’re hungry for new experiences, to learn about potential career paths, and to make a big impact in the community,” said Reggie Willis, chief diversity officer at Ally. “They always bring insightful ideas and perspectives to showcase in their pitches, and it’s exciting to see their growth in just a few short days.”

Fifty students – 10 teams with five students each – toured Detroit, Ally's headquarters and toured Detroit, making stops at Orchestra Hall, Motown Museum and Detroit Pizza Bar. They were then assigned industries and asked to develop a concept to support economic mobility in Detroit, creating business plans to put those ideas into action. 

The five-day program included motivational messages from Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, workshops, fireside chats and mentor engagement.

On the final day, each team presented their business plan to a panel of judges who awarded prizes to the top four teams based on the pitch. Members of those top teams each received a scholarship for the 2025 school year, guaranteed offers of a paid internship at Ally for summer 2025, and other prizes to support their education.

The week-long event included an exciting surprise from "The Jennifer Hudson Show” to air Oct. 25.

“The Thurgood Marshall College Fund is incredibly proud to extend our relationship with Ally for the sixth year,” said TMCF President & CEO Dr. Harry L. Williams. “Ally’s continued investment in the innovation and entrepreneurial talent at HBCUs highlights its commitment to empowering students to improve their socioeconomic standing—benefiting not only the students but also their communities and society as a whole.”

Suggested for You
John Pierre
Leadership & Policy
Forging Strategic Partnerships
Oip (5)
HBCUs
United Negro College Fund's Economic Impact Report Highlights the Contributions of HBCUs
Morgan State Tyler Hall
HBCUs
Morgan State Receives $20.9M Grant for Research on Urban Health Disparities
Meharry Medical College
HBCUs
Meharry Medical College Gifted $20M to Support Programs, Scholarships
Related Stories
Download (25)
HBCUs
A Call to Invest in Digital Infrastructure, Instead of Expecting HBCUs to Do More with Less
Oip (5)
HBCUs
United Negro College Fund's Economic Impact Report Highlights the Contributions of HBCUs
Morgan State Tyler Hall
HBCUs
Morgan State Receives $20.9M Grant for Research on Urban Health Disparities
Meharry Medical College
HBCUs
Meharry Medical College Gifted $20M to Support Programs, Scholarships
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Law Clinic Office Coordinator
Michigan State University
Assistant, Associate or Professor of Practice, Piano (position 05996)
Southern Methodist University/Division of Music
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers