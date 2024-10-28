UNCF Honors Maryland Governor Wes Moore

United Negro College Fund (UNCF) recognized Maryland Governor Wes Moore for his support of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and for being a champion for educational equity.

"When our elected leaders not only talk the talk but also walk the walk, progress follows," said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF. "Maryland Governor Wes Moore is doing just that. Education matters and having an education governor full time in the state of Maryland, who is driving, innovating and advocating for educational opportunities, makes a difference."

Moore's recognition came at the inaugural Maryland Governor’s Luncheon hosted by UNCF in Annapolis, Maryland. The luncheon brought together community leaders, educators and supporters of UNCF and HBCUs to honor the governor and celebrate the achievements of students and the vital role HBCUs play in our society.

“Maryland is home to four of the best HBCUs in the country — and we know our state would be incomplete without them — and that’s why the Moore-Miller Administration is proud to work in partnership with UNCF to uplift our HBCUs and their students,” said Moore. “HBCUs were created to build pathways to work, wages, and wealth for Black men and women around the country —- these institutions don’t just build leaders, they help us build legacies.”