Lumina Convening Focuses on the Power of HBCUs

Watson Headshot
Jamal Watson
Dec 4, 2024

A Lumina Foundation convening brought together leaders from historically Black colleges and universities to engage with researchers, policy experts and the philanthropic community to strategize on the future of these storied institutions.

"HBCU24: Collectively Advancing the Power of HBCUs" kicked off in New Orleans on Tuesday with a variety of workshops and panel discussions that ranged in topics including an examination of HBCUs as catalysts for economic prosperity, to supporting and serving adult learners at HBCUs.Download (29)

A session on Wednesday morning moderated by CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, included the voices of students—all seniors—who talked about their educational journey at an HBCU.

“When I got into high school and found out what an HBCU was, my God,” said Tobias Brown, a student at Morehouse College. As a first-generation college student, Brown said that he knew he might need “a little push to get to the finish line,” and believed that an HBCU would provide that for him.

Elijah Brown, a student at Delaware State University, knew that he was at the right school on Move-in Day during his freshmen year.

“I remember, [Delaware State University] President Tony Allen knocking on my door and introducing himself to me and my parents on first day,” remembered Brown, who is from Queens, New York.  That kind of friendly environment, he said, has defined the HBCU experience not just for himself, but for many of his friends. “Enrollment rates are going up and not stopping anytime soon,” he said.  Next year, Brown is scheduled to continue his education at Morgan State University, where he will pursue an MBA.

Jasmine Stevenson, a biology major at Clark Atlanta University (CAU), learned about HBCUs from her guidance counselor, who was also a graduate. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she didn’t step foot onto campus until her sophomore year but quickly found a nurturing and supportive environment when she arrived at CAU and decided to pledge Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Lumina officials said that the three-day convening was designed to showcase the “magic” of the HBCU experience, while also building career pathways through the HBCU talent pipeline and amplifying the narratives of those who attended these institutions.

 

